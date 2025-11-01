Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins was happy with his side’s points return for the week as they comprehensively beat Glenavon at The Showgrounds to remain top-of-the-table.

Here’s what he had to say after the 5-1 win.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?

“Listen, we played some decent stuff in the first half, but we were a wee bit lethargic

Coleraine manager Ruaidhri Higgins

"We got a goal at a really good time but I thought Glenavon were well set up.

"We asked for more energy, more tempo, more intensity in our play in the second half, and I felt we came out with the bit between our teeth and got some brilliant goals - I'm just delighted.

"We said before the game that Tuesday would be a decent point if we'd done our business right here today, and we've done that.”

HARD TO GO FROM THE ATMOSPHERE OF TUESDAY INTO TODAY?

"I don't know. We're a full-time professional football club, and regardless of the surroundings or the environment, you've got to go and do your job.

"But what I would say is I do see why people prefer playing night-time games.

"I do see it sometimes on a Saturday afternoon that it can be slightly flat, particularly when you compare it to what it was like in here on Tuesday.

"So I do see the argument certainly for night-time games, but listen, it's been a good week for us.

"We got the points last week in Portadown, then took a point from being 2-0 down midweek, and we took three here, so it's been a good week.”

TOP-OF-THE TABLE?

"Aye, again, it's irrelevant.

"We've a really good points return to date. We're winning a lot of games and putting in some decent performances and that's all I genuinely really care about at this minute.

"We can talk about league tables when we get to March or April time, if we're still in the same position.