September Player of the Month Ben Kennedy: 'If I didn’t feel I could make a difference joining Ballymena, then I wouldn’t have signed'
Kennedy hit six goals in as many games, including late winners against both Larne and Glentoran, as United picked up three points in each of their five top flight matches in the month to propel themselves to second spot in the table with progress in the Co. Antrim Shield also secured.
Kennedy said: "After the first four games of the season, we could have gone on a long losing streak, but we’ve bounced back well. If I didn’t feel I could make a difference joining Ballymena, then I wouldn’t have signed.
“I’m really enjoying it here and I’m embracing the challenge but, while I might be scoring a few goals here and there, I couldn’t do that without the rest of the lads, the people around me who give me the platform to go and score goals.
“It’s a great club and a tight-knit group and long may this winning streak continue.”
Kennedy becomes the first Ballymena player to win the award since Shay McCartan back in 2021 and, with Jim Ervin being named Manager of the Month on Saturday, it is also the first monthly awards double for Ballymena United since Tony Kane and David Jeffrey achieved that feat in February 2017.
Larne shot-stopper Rohan Ferguson was runner-up for the month of September, with John McGovern of Dungannon Swifts placing third.
