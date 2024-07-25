Watch more of our videos on Shots!

County Armagh have qualified for their first ever final, thanks to a 3-1 win over County Down in an Ulster derby in front of over 1,000 people at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

The Orchard County took a two goal lead, but Down soon were back in the tie thanks to an early second half goal. However, it was game over when Jacob Farr netted from close range from fortuitous circumstances when a cross from the right wing clipped the back post and bounced off the Down ‘keeper before it was scrambled clear only for Farr to hammer home from close range.

They will meet Brighton and Hove Albion in the final, who equalised in the dying seconds of their clash with Intercontinental FA from USA. A late goal from Bode Newnham-Reeve denied the Americans a place in the final and Brighton had goalkeeper Stan Williamson to thank as he pulled off a fine save in the shoot-out to help the Premier League side qualify for their first ever final.

Day four saw all of the other teams in semi-final action, with Middlesbrough the first team to secure their place in the final as they edged past County Tyrone at Coleraine Showgrounds. They were joined in the Bowl final by Irish regulars Dundalk Schoolboys League who defeated Otago from New Zealand on penalties.

Co Armagh celebrate their 3-1 win over Co Down to reach the SuperCupNI Premier final

The Globe final will be contested between Manchester United and County Londonderry. The Red Devils were inspired by Douka Nkoto who grabbed a goal and assist against Scottish newcomers Hamilton Academical at the Heights as they won 5-0 in their final four clash.

The Salver final will be played between Shoshi from Japan and Inter CT from USA. Shoshi were 4-0 winners against Fermanagh, while Inter Ct edged past Barca Academy Dubai.

Rangers FC will face Toluca in the Vase final at Castlerock as Rangers defeated West Cork and the Mexicans saw off Skouted ay Anderson Park.

Last year’s Junior winners West Ham United have their sights set on making it consecutive titles at the tournament after they saw off County Antrim on penalties at the Riada Stadium.

Linfield’s Hunter Beattie puts the ball into an empty net to score against Kilmarnock

The Hammers were held 2-2 by Antrim but triumphed on penalties with the Londoners netting all five of their spot kicks.

They will meet County Down, who triumphed in the other semi-final against St Patrick’s Athletic. Two goals from Jay Forsythe and Logan McKnight saw Down qualify for their first ever final in the Junior section of the tournament

In Thursday’s other results, FC America will contest the Bowl final against County Armagh after wins over County Tyrone and Stevenage respectively.

In the Vase semi-finals a large crowd gathered at Scroggy Road to witness an Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic with the Parkhead youngsters running out 5-2 winners. They now go on to meet Blackburn Rovers, who were 3-2 winners against St Francis from Dublin at Limavady Showgrounds.

Crusaders Daniel Clarke celebrates scoring against Celtic in the Minor semi-final ay Anderson Park

In the Globe final, Charlton Athletic were easy winners against DME Football from the United States and they will face County Londonderry, who defeated a spirited County Fermanagh.

There is a Belfast derby in the Minor final as Linfield and Crusaders overcame Scottish opposition at Anderson Park in the semi-finals.

The deadlock was broken midway through the first half as an in-swinging corner kick failed to be cleared and fell at the feet of Linfield’s towering centre-back Jay Calderwood who lashed the ball home from close range.

However, they were soon to pay the price for some wayward back passes and there was a key one that was intercepted with Kilmarnock’s Blair Imrie tucking home neatly with the goalkeeper out of position to tie affairs.

The Linfield midfield were consistently perseverant, and Jamie Hamilton was on hand to hit a swirling piledriver that was around 30 yards out that swerved and dipped over the Kilmarnock keeper to make it 2-1.

They then looked to have wrapped up matters when a free kick deep into the penalty area was spilled by the keeper and Hunter Beattie was on hand to tuck home Linfield’s third. Kilmarnock scored a last-minute goal through Dexter Robinson but it was Linfield who advanced to their first ever final.

They are joined by Crusaders, who were comprehensive winners against Celtic at Anderson Park as they ran out 3-0 winners, denying the Celtic youngsters a chance to compete in their second consecutive final.

In other results, the Bowl final will be played between English side Stevenage FC and Americans Surf Select, who defeated Ross County and Coleraine FC respectively.