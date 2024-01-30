Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newry City’s application for the funding related to ‘a new artificial grass pitch, new floodlights, and fencing’. The total cost of the project is approximately £635,500 and the club have secured funding which covers £400,000 of the cost.

The £400,000 grant at Coleraine will see the club construct ‘a state-of-the-art synthetic training pitch’, strategically located adjacent to the iconic stadium at The Showgrounds at the cost of £486,990.00.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry believes the new facilities will “strengthen the club’s commitment to nurturing local talent.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this generous grant from the IFA/DCMS Grassroots Community Football Grant. It is a significant milestone for Coleraine Football Club and our community,” he said.

“This investment will not only elevate our training capabilities but also strengthen our commitment to nurturing local talent.”

McKendry went on to highlight the significant progress made at The Showgrounds in recent years, adding: “This grant brings the total investment at The Showgrounds to an impressive £1.2 million over the last two years. We have made remarkable strides in our quest to transform The Showgrounds into the North West Regional Stadium, a hub for football excellence in the region.”

Meanwhile, the Bannsiders also announced the club has secured £29,750 in funding from Sport NI towards the development of a new toilet block for home fans.

The club state that work will start on the toilet block this week and is aimed at enhancing the matchday experience for those who attend games.

Furthermore, Crusaders have received a grant worth £400,000 to install a new artificial grass pitch, new floodlights, fencing, gates, dugout and goalposts at Loughside Recreation Centre.

The project will cost £618,390.00 to complete with Crusaders saying they are “delighted” to receive funding in a short statement.

Teams such as Wellington Rec, Fivemiletown United, Moyola Park, Draperstown Celtic, Ballyclare Comrades, Valley Rangers, Kilmore Rec, Mountjoy United and Tummery Athletic will receive funding.

Since 2021 the UK Government has used over £1.3 million of funding to deliver 54 projects across Northern Ireland.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “Good grassroots football facilities means a better experience for everyone participating in the game, at whatever level they're at.

"This funding will provide 11 new artificial grass pitches and upgrade six existing pitches across Northern Ireland.

"It aligns with our commitment to support new and improved facilities. With the hosting of UEFA Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland, it is crucial that the grassroots game across the nation benefits from investment, too."

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris welcomed the funding boost.

He said: “Communities across Northern Ireland will have more spaces to come together, get fit and have fun thanks to this fantastic UK Government initiative.