Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matthew McClean admits that his memorable 2023 campaign will be hard to beat but the Northern Irishman is certainly not resting on his laurels as he prepares for a tilt at The Amateur Championship title at Ballyliffin from 17-22 June.

McClean enjoyed a season of thrilling experiences last year as he played in the Masters Tournament and US Open while representing Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup at the Old Course.

The 31-year-old, who earned those major championship outings by winning the 2022 US Mid-Amateur Championship, has already made his mark in 2024 by winning the Flogas Irish Open Amateur Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the fully qualified optometrist from Belfast, who has a fine pedigree in the match play format, is eyeing up another shot at glory as he looks to come out on top at The 129th Amateur Championship and the major opportunities that come with it.

Matthew McClean will be playing in The 129th Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin from 17-22 June. (Photo: R&A)

As well as the pride and prestige of victory in one of the amateur game’s most venerated contests, success in The Amateur Championship is also rewarded with exemptions for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, the 2025 US Open and, by tradition, an invitation to next year’s Masters Tournament.

“It’ll be tough to beat 2023,” said McClean, who is one of a host of Irish hopefuls looking to emulate the feat of compatriot James Sugrue who won The Amateur Championship the last time Ireland hosted it at Portmarnock in 2019.

“Last year was pretty unique in terms of the opportunities that I enjoyed, and they were perhaps once in a lifetime moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Amateur Championship, though, is the one we all want to win and everybody has the week earmarked in the calendar.

“The rewards that come with an Amateur Championship win are huge. It’s the most sought-after title, for sure. In that sense, there’s an opportunity to make 2024, and 2025, just as good as 2023.

“Everybody wants to bring their best game to the week and hopefully myself and the rest of the Irish boys can make a good run at it and generate a bit of a buzz.”

McClean is one of the more seasoned campaigners in a field full of youthful talent but he is confident that his experience can be a useful weapon in the armoury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad