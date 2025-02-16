Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and world number one Scottie Scheffler will tackle the Genesis Invitational final round with a tee-off time much earlier than either had planned for Sunday in San Diego.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sitting in a five-strong group tied eighth after the third round, the two high-profile names start at 6.20pm (UK time) aiming to close a five-shot gap on leader Patrick Rodgers.

Scheffler posted 76 on Saturday, with McIlroy’s 74 featuring bogey blues on the sixth and eighth holes before a double bogey on the 16th.

Birdies across the ninth and 18th offered positives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walks to the 14th tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

And some measure of progress overall across the par-five holes on the sixth, ninth, 13th and 18th which caused him frustration across the two previous Torrey Pines rounds.

He went Saturday with a tally of two birdies from the eight par-five tests to date.

Rodgers carded a four-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

The American picked up two shots on the front nine and three down the stretch before finishing with a bogey on the par-five 18th to head to the clubhouse on eight under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers leads by one from compatriot Denny McCarthy, as he searches for his maiden PGA Tour victory.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg sits two shots back in outright third, thanks largely to an ace on the 140-yard par-three third.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is among four players still in the hunt on four-under par, alongside Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay and Davis Thompson.

“It felt like early in my career with the amateur resume that I had, I felt like there was a lot expected of myself internally," Rodgers said on the official PGA Tour website following his penultimate round. "And it was something where when immediate success, immediate wins didn’t come straight away, it was kind of fighting who I saw myself to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So instead of playing with a monkey on your back that gets bigger and bigger over time when it doesn’t happen, I’m trying to play from a perspective that feels fresh and new and exciting and full of opportunity.