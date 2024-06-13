Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 11, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

​Tom McKibbin feels making his major debut at Pinehurst was “meant to be” as the Northern Irishman prepares to tee off at the US Open this morning.

​The 21-year-old returns to the North Carolina course to mark a significant career milestone nine years after winning the US Kids Golf World Championships – a time when he harboured ambitions of making it onto the professional stage.

McKibbin, who won his maiden European Tour title in 2023, booked a spot amongst the world’s elite after coming through a hotly-contested qualifying event and starts alongside Rico Hoey and Matteo Manassero at 11:45 BST while countryman Rory McIlroy begins his bid for a fifth major crown at 18:14 BST in a star-studded group.

Arriving at Pinehurst has brought back special memories for the McKibbin family and the Newtownabbey native is aiming to treat this week like any other – although admits that’s easier said than done.

"Being at Pinehurst, memories of my win at this venue in the US Kids Golf World Championships in 2015 do come to me, just driving around the resort and the buildings,” he wrote in a pre-tournament blog on the DP World Tour website. “For me to play my first major at a venue that I have been to before and really like, with those memories, is great.

"It’s pretty cool too for my family as well.

"My mum and dad have been here with me before when I was a kid.

"It is special for all of us. It feels like it was meant to be.

"I’m trying to treat it like any other week...ultimately I will try to do the same as I would usually and hopefully by the end of the week I will have learned a lot and seen where my game is at compared to the best players in the world.”

McKibbin, just like McIlroy, grew up playing at Holywood Golf Club and has enjoyed a solid season on the DP World Tour, currently sitting 19th on the yearly rankings.

"I have played a lot of solid and very consistent golf,” he added. "It’s just been very nice to go out and play stress-free and enjoy my golf.

“I’ve been very happy with how I have played and how my game has shaped up so far this year.

"I have had a lot of top 20s, a good few top tens so I am looking forward to the rest of the year.