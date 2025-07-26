Mike Browne became only the fourth winner of the Race of Legends at Armoy after completing a four-timer at the final Irish road race of the year.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Browne joins inaugural winner Ryan Farquhar, 10-time victor Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd – who won the headline race in 2022 and 2024 – in an exclusive club.

The Republic of Ireland rider didn’t make the best of starts off the front row and had to make up ground on race leader and pole man Paul Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne passed Marcus Simpson to move into third at the start of the second lap and was already up to second place by the end of lap two, overtaking Michael Sweeney.

Mike Browne (BPE/Russell Racing Honda) leaps Lagge Jumps on his way to victory at Armoy. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Jordan, who opted for an intermediate front tyre on the Jackson Racing Honda on a quickly drying course, was 0.350s ahead of Browne as they began the third lap.

However, his advantage was only a tenth of a second over Browne as they started the fourth lap.

Browne was on a charge on the BPE by Russell Racing Honda and hit the front for the first time in the seven-lap feature race on the fourth lap, immediately putting some daylight between himself and Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cork man held sway by 1.3s after four laps and went on to increase his lead to 3.4s with the fastest lap of the race on the sixth and penultimate lap at 106.898mph – his fastest ever around the three-mile course.

Browne closed out the win – his third on the day and fourth in total after a Supersport success on Friday – by 4.313s over Jordan.

Sweeney finished third, over five seconds further behind on the MJR BMW, narrowly ahead of Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) by a few tenths of a second.

Jamie Coward came home fourth on the KTS Racing BMW while Phil Crowe was sixth on his BMW.