Reigning Sunflower Trophy winner Charlie Nesbitt has been confirmed for Irish motorcycling’s big short circuit finale at Bishopscourt in Co Down, which takes place from October 24-25.

​The British Superbike rider has won the prestigious silverware for the past two years on Honda machinery for the Hawk Racing team.

Nesbitt will bid to win the blue riband race for a third consecutive year when he returns on the MasterMac Honda in two weeks’ time.

The 24-year-old from Swindon is currently 12th in the British Superbike Championship ahead of the final round of 2025 at Brands Hatch, which will be held a week before the Hillsborough Club’s showpiece.

Charlie Nesbitt won the Sunflower Trophy race for the second year in succession on the MasterMac Honda in 2024. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Nesbitt claimed three top-ten finishes at the penultimate BSB round at Oulton Park at the weekend, where he finished 10th in the opener and seventh in the second race, before rounding out the weekend with another 10th position in Sunday’s 18-lap race.

His best result so far this year was an excellent fourth at Assen in the Netherlands in September, where Nesbitt qualified third quickest.

Last year, he won the Sunflower feature race from National Superstock 1000 title contender David Allingham (SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW), with 2022 winner Richard Kerr completing the podium places on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

Nesbitt will have a target on his back following his success over the past two years but the English rider will be looking to round off the year on a high with a third Sunflower triumph at an event he is really looking forward to.

Speaking after his win last October, Nesbitt said: “I want to be coming back again because I absolutely love the race meeting so there’s no reason why not.

“It’s great to have my name on the trophy with the likes of Coops (Richard Cooper) and all the others who have won it.

“It’s nice to be able to enjoy it away from the BSB paddock and it’s a nice way to be able to round off the year.”

Nesbitt will be joined at the Sunflower races by Kent’s Dan Brooks, who rides for the MasterMac Honda team in the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

The team intends to run a third rider, who is yet to be confirmed.

Practice and the first races at the Sunflower Trophy meeting, which is the final round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike Championship, takes place on Friday, October 24.

The headline Sunflower race will be held on Saturday, October 25.