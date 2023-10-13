News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

BSB Brands Hatch: Glenn Irwin ends opening day third fastest at Showdown finale with team-mate Tommy Bridewell fifth

British Superbike title contender Glenn Irwin was third fastest overall in free practice on Friday at the final round of the championship at Brands Hatch.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Irwin, 14th in a wet FP1 after missing half of the session, climbed the leaderboard in dry conditions later in the afternoon.

The Carrick man, who is second in the title standings, 7.5 points behind his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell, was 0.466s down on pacesetter Kyle Ryde on the OMG Yamaha.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryde is third in the championship, 27.5 points adrift of Bridewell, who was fifth fastest on the combined times behind Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Ducati).

Most Popular
BeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin was third fastest in practice at Brands Hatch on Friday. Picture: David Yeomans PhotographyBeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin was third fastest in practice at Brands Hatch on Friday. Picture: David Yeomans Photography
BeerMonster Ducati rider Glenn Irwin was third fastest in practice at Brands Hatch on Friday. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Peter Hickman was a surprise package in FP2 as the FHO Racing BMW rider finished second on the time sheets, three tenths down on Ryde.

McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran rounded out the top six.

Jack Kennedy was 10th on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha with Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) in 21st as he competes in his second meeting since returning from injury at Donington Park following a crash in testing at the end of May.

Qualifying on Saturday is from 12:30 BST with the 12-lap Sprint race due at 16:15 BST.

Sunday’s two BSB races are at 12:45 BST and 16:00 BST.

See Also:

Glenn Irwin at ease with weight of expectation on his shoulders in British Superbike title finale