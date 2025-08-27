Classic TT: Formula 1 race axed as organisers confirm new schedule after wet weather disruption on Isle of Man
A revised schedule has been issued, with no racing taking place on Wednesday afternoon, and an evening contingency being utilised instead.
Roads are due to close at 18:00 BST with the Lightweight Classic TT race scheduled over two laps from 18:30 BST.
The 80s & 90s parade lap and Classic Sidecar parade lap will then be held from 19:40 BST.
Thursday’s contingency will not be used, with more wet weather forecast for the island.
The final races will be held on Friday, although the Formula 1 Classic TT has been axed. However, the Formula 1 riders and machines will be in action in the Senior Classic TT race on Friday.
A statement on Wednesday afternoon said: “The Clerk of the Course has confirmed no racing will take place this afternoon. This is due to the weather and the course conditions failing to improve as quickly as had been anticipated.
“Therefore, there is low confidence in the course conditions being suitable enough in time for any racing to be started and concluded within the available road closure period. “There is a higher level of confidence that conditions will have improved sufficiently for this evening's contingency period, which will run to the attached schedule.
“The amount of available daylight means it is not viable to run two races during the evening contingency session. However, conditions are sufficient in the time period after a race for a parade lap to be held, owing to the short period of time required to stage a parade.”
Referring to the decision to cancel the Formula 1 race, the statement said this was to accommodate all classes and categories. “In order for all classes and categories to have the chance to race, Friday's schedule will feature a rescheduled Historic Junior Race, the Historic Senior Race, and the Senior Classic TT,” the statement continued. “The 2025 Formula One Classic TT has therefore been cancelled. The Senior Classic TT will feature all qualified Formula One competitors, with any of the remaining 60 grid slots awarded to the fastest Lightweight competitors.”