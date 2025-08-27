The Formula 1 Classic TT has been cancelled after wet weather disrupted Wednesday’s opening race day at the 2025 event on the Isle of Man.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A revised schedule has been issued, with no racing taking place on Wednesday afternoon, and an evening contingency being utilised instead.

Roads are due to close at 18:00 BST with the Lightweight Classic TT race scheduled over two laps from 18:30 BST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 80s & 90s parade lap and Classic Sidecar parade lap will then be held from 19:40 BST.

The Wednesday afternoon race schedule at the Classic TT has been scrapped due to wet weather on the Isle of Man. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

Thursday’s contingency will not be used, with more wet weather forecast for the island.

The final races will be held on Friday, although the Formula 1 Classic TT has been axed. However, the Formula 1 riders and machines will be in action in the Senior Classic TT race on Friday.

A statement on Wednesday afternoon said: “The Clerk of the Course has confirmed no racing will take place this afternoon. This is due to the weather and the course conditions failing to improve as quickly as had been anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, there is low confidence in the course conditions being suitable enough in time for any racing to be started and concluded within the available road closure period. “There is a higher level of confidence that conditions will have improved sufficiently for this evening's contingency period, which will run to the attached schedule.

“The amount of available daylight means it is not viable to run two races during the evening contingency session. However, conditions are sufficient in the time period after a race for a parade lap to be held, owing to the short period of time required to stage a parade.”