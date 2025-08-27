Classic TT: Wednesday racing delayed but Clerk of Course Gary Thompson hoping for break in wet weather with Thursday contingency unlikely due to forecast rain
The Historic Junior Classic TT race was set to take place at 10:15 BST but an initial two-hour delay was announced in the morning, with a further delay now in place and roads due to close at 13:00 BST.
In an update, Thompson said more wet weather forecast for the island tomorrow means it is unlikely that the Thursday contingency could be utilised, placing extra emphasis on trying to accommodate as much of the schedule today.
“I just wanted to give an update of where we stand today,” said Thompson.
“As you well know, we had a fantastic first week, qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT was held in fantastic weather, absolutely glorious weather which is unusual for this event compared to previous years.
“Wednesday, the 27th of August is the first race day for the Classic TT and things have changed.
“We are catching the backlash of storm Erin, that was in the Pacific, so today we have got some disruptions and it is now raining.
“I just want to say thank you to the public for your patience and resilience; we’ve tried to keep the roads open as long as possible to minimise the disruption to the public. I also want to say thank you to all the competitors, the officials and all the marshals.
“Obviously we are going to need to be a bit flexible, but thank you for your patience and resilience,” he added.
“We will get through today, the current weather front is going to pass through and the likelihood is it’s going to get brighter for this afternoon and into this evening.”
Thompson provided details of a revised programme, with the Historic Junior Classic TT set to take place over one lap, followed by a two-lap Lightweight Classic race.
Roads would open between 16:30 BST and 18:00 BST in the evening, with the Formula 1 race taking place over two laps instead of three, followed by the 80s & 90s parade lap and the Classic Sidecar parade lap.
“The programme is going to be a bit flexible,” said Thompson.
“The plan at the moment, provided the roads dry on time, is to close the roads at 1pm for the Classic Junior race to take place at two o’clock, a one-lap race, and then the Classic TT Lightweight race to take place at three o’clock, then obviously we need to have the roads open between 4:30pm and 6pm.
“We will then close the roads again at six o’clock and we’ll have the Formula 1 race at 6:30pm, with the nineties parade and the Sidecar parade going out together at about 19:40-19:45.
“Tomorrow is looking not so good, so tomorrow is a contingency day, but I can’t really see us getting much in tomorrow given the weather forecast that is due to come in, so that’s why we’re really going to try and push to get it in today.
“That will then leave us with the Historic Senior race on Friday morning and the Classic Senior in the afternoon.
“We’ll keep updated as we go along but I just wanted to thank everyone for their patience and resilience.”
The latest schedule for Wednesday is:
13:00 - Roads close
14:00 - Historic Junior Classic TT Race - [1-Lap]
15:00 - Lightweight Classic TT Race - [2-Laps
16:30 - Roads open
18:00 - Roads close
18:30 - Formula 1 Classic TT Race - [2-Laps]
19:45 - TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s Parade Lap [1-Lap]
19:50 - Classic Sidecar Parade Lap - [1-Lap]
21:00 - Roads re-open no later than