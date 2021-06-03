Davey Todd confirmed for Armoy return in July

Todd has been confirmed for the first of only two Irish road races due to take place this year along with several other leading names as the entry list for the July 30-31 meeting begins to take shape.

The NW200 winner and UGP podium finisher claimed a fine second in last month’s Scarborough Spring Cup race at Oliver’s Mount as he made his competitive debut for the Northern Ireland outfit.

Todd only made his debut at Armoy in 2017 a few weeks after he competed in his first ever Irish road race at Skerries in Co Dublin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davey Todd on the Wilson Craig Honda Supersport machine.

Riding a 600cc Kawasaki for Longshot Racing, he left a big impression with a runner-up finish in the opening Supersport race followed by fourth place in race two.

Todd also finished on the rostrum in the first Superbike race in damp conditions on the ZX-6R behind Michael Dunlop and Derek McGee.

On his last appearance in 2018, he finished fourth in the Friday Supersport race on the Burrows Racing Honda, although Saturday’s main race programme was wiped out by heavy rain.

The North Yorkshireman will be joined at Armoy - cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic - on the WCR machines by former MotoGP and BSB rider Chris Burns from Newcastle, plus Antrim’s Steven Smith.

Team owner Darren Gilpin said: “Davey is well known on the roads but Chris has extensive experience on all levels of racing including MotoGP, British Superbike as well as German and Dutch Superbike Championships. Pure road racing is something that Chris has wanted to do for some time now. His father was a former TT competitor and that’s part of his motivation.

“Steven Smith from Antrim will also be part of the team, and he is really looking forward to Armoy.”

The organisers have also revealed that Mullingar’s Derek McGee plus Skerries man Michael Sweeney will line up at the Co Antrim meeting, with Paul Jordan and Mike Browne also confirmed (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing).

Armoy Club member Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney is entered for McAdoo Kawasaki and will also ride Stanley Stewart’s 600 Yamaha, while Ballymena’s Neil Kernohan will make the short trip to Armoy to compete under the Logan Racing banner.

Another of the sport’s brightest talents, Adam McLean, will be among the favourites on the McAdoo Kawasakis.

A quality line-up to date also includes Guy Martin, who is entered for the Classic race.

Home hero Michael Dunlop, who has won the feature ‘Race of Legends’ race eight times in a row, and multiple Irish champion Derek Sheils are among the big names yet to be confirmed.

However, Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy said: “Generally at this time of the year I’m visiting the various road races asking guys and girls to get their entries in but this year, and I suppose with the pandemic folk just want to race, so our entries at this stage are looking very strong indeed. I’ve yet to confirm some riders but it looks like we’ll have some key road racers at Armoy come the last weekend in July.

“Now we are still working our way through restrictions and what different bodies and government departments are telling us but I’m fairly certain we’ll have to run with some sort of restrictions, but like everything it’s a massive and evolving task.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe