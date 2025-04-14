Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isle of Man TT winner James Hillier has secured a ride with Bournemouth Kawasaki for the Supersport races this summer.

Hillier was left in limbo following the collapse of WTF Racing.

The English contender had been due to ride Honda Fireblade machinery alongside new signing Dominic Herbertson before the deal fell through.

Hillier, though, will at least be in action in both Supersport races, when he will set off at number five following Monday’s confirmation of the top 20 seeded riders.

James Hillier on the Bournemouth Kawasaki at the Isle of Man TT in 2024. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

The 40-year-old said the agreement had come as a relief after a “difficult” few days.

“After a difficult few days, it was great to secure a ride back with Pete and Bournemouth Kawasaki, especially as it was back with my Kawasaki ZX-6R from last year,” said Hillier, who renewed his ties with the team to ride a special 40th anniversary-liveried ZX-6R in the Supersport class last year.

“We both know what we need to do, and I am sure we will hit the ’25 TT running.

“Massive thanks to the team and everyone who has helped get this sorted at such short notice.”

Hillier earned three top-five results in the 1000cc classes at TT 2024 and finished fourth and sixth in the Supersport races.

Pete Extance, Bournemouth Kawasaki team owner, said he had planned to sit out the 2025 season until Hillier’s plight unfolded.

“2025 started with the idea of having a year out of the TT, but when that changed, we were only too happy to speak with James and put a deal together for him to ride the Bournemouth Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R,” he said.

“It didn’t take long for us to agree on a deal with James to return, and we set to work preparing the bike for the TT starting in the last week of May.

“We firmly believe James and the team have podium potential, and hopefully, that second TT career win that James richly deserves.”

Herbertson, meanwhile, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to secure a TT ride.