Jeremy McWilliams recalls 'shock' upon hearing tragic news of Joey Dunlop's fatal racing accident almost 25 years ago - 'I was speechless'
The Northern Ireland racing legend lost his life while competing at an obscure race meeting in Tallinn, Estonia on July 2, 2000.
Former Grand Prix race winner McWilliams was among the star-studded line-up of past and present riders who participated in the Joey 25 Celebration event on Saturday, held in Ballymoney to honour the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula One World Champion as the 25th anniversary of his death approaches.
“I remember the day it happened and I was commentating on Superbikes for Eurosport,” said the Glengormley man on Saturday.
“I was speechless and I actually had to leave the studio – I literally just left and flew home. I was dumbfounded and like everybody here, I remember the day very well.
“It was such a shock to the system and then the next week was the [British] Donington Grand Prix.
“I was racing in it [MotoGP race] and I actually had an awful qualifying but I had a really good race. I led it for a while and in the end Valentino [Rossi] and Kenny Roberts Jnr beat me to the line.
“I was third but and I remember dedicating that podium [to Joey]. I wish I had won it to dedicate the win to Joey but it was the least I could do.
“It was still very raw at the time and unfortunately I couldn’t be at the funeral.”
McWilliams was impressed by the massive crowds in Ballymoney on Saturday as thousands lined the streets to pay homage to Joey.
“It’s nice to be here supporting such a great crowd and I’ve never seen such a crowd in Ballymoney before,” he said.
“I’ve known the Dunlop family for so long and it’s lovely to be here and support Linda and the family.
“It’s such a turnout and it shows in how much esteem Joey is still held today, and it’s great to see everybody here supporting this.”
Riders who took part at the weekend included Carl Fogarty, Jonathan Rea, Ron Haslam, Leon Haslam, Ryan Farquhar, Phillip McCallen, Brian Reid, Denis McCullough, Michael Rutter, Bruce Anstey, Ian Lougher, Steve Cull, Glenn Irwin, Alastair Seeley, Michael Swann, Brian Reid, Eugene Laverty, Alan Irwin and more.
