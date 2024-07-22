Pata Prometeon Yamaha's Jonathan Rea. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

​Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea reflected on his Czech Republic weekend as “a positive one” after leaving Most sitting 10th in the World Superbike overall standings.

The ​Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider wrapped up Friday’s free practice third fastest overall to build on his Donington Park progress in the previous round.

Saturday’s qualifying crash left him 15th on the grid before 10th in race one and yesterday he completed the Superpole sprint eighth for a spot in the third row for race two – which he turned into sixth to close Most with his strongest weekend placing.

"We’re celebrating our little wins,” said Rea on the official World Superbike website following the final race. "Hopefully this is the start of my momentum building.”

Rea can now turn his focus to Portugal’s Portimao across early August.

“The trajectory of the weekend was a positive one – from qualifying P15 to go 10, eight, six is somewhat positive,” Rea said on the official World Superbike website. "It really highlighted the importance of qualifying again, track position was everything.

“I guess you could make a case in all races my pace was a little bit better than the guys around me and even the group in front could have been achievable this weekend.

"But just trying to get through on traffic was really difficult.”

He added: “It ended on a positive note but thanks to the team for all their hard work this weekend.

"I didn’t make my own or the team’s life easy by crashing in Superpole.”

Overall Rea felt “whilst we have some clear areas we really need to work on the bike, the bike was working good in other areas” and that "I learned a bit more about the Yamaha in traffic and how to exploit all its strengths”.

He added: "It’s been my career strength putting fresh tyres on the bike and exploiting everything but with the Yamaha I just can’t do that right now.

"I don’t know why, we’re working hard...the bike has a great feeling but tends to come when the tyres have had their first initial drop.

"In the beginning, honestly, I’m trying my best...it’s so hard for me to exploit the strengths.