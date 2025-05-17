Jonathan Rea scored his first points of this year’s World Superbike Championship after a top-ten finish at Most in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland rider, who has been linked with Ducati for 2026, finished the opening race at round five of the championship in 10th place on the Pata Maxus Yamaha.

Rea was 22 seconds behind race winner Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad), who closed the gap to title leader Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) to 29 points going into Sunday’s races.

Italian Bulega was six seconds behind Razgatlioglu, with Danilo Petrucci four seconds further in arrears on the Barni Spark Racing Ducati in third.

Jonathan Rea on the Pata Maxus Yamaha at Most in the Czech Republic. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

Rea missed the first three rounds of the season after fracturing bones in his left foot in a crash at Phillip Island in Australia prior to the opening round in February.

He made his return earlier in May at Cremona in Italy, but finished outside the top 15 in all three races.

The 38-year-old said his result in Saturday’s race in the Czech Republic was “a start” as he looks to climb higher up the leaderboard.

“My first points of the year!” Rea said.

“The beginning of the race was amazing, I had a great start and first corner and everything opened up for me.

“I found myself with a really good track position, and from there step-by-step tried to do my race rhythm.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t fend off the attacks from a few riders, but when they got past me I was able to see them as a reference and understand my pace to go away from the guys behind and maintain my position.

“Tenth place is nothing to be excited about, but it’s a start.

“I just need to find some overall performance and we should be in the mix a bit more.”

Briton Alex Lowes was fourth for the bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

In the British Superbike Championship, Glenn Irwin finished fourth in Saturday’s opening race at Donington Park on the Hager PBM Ducati.

Irwin’s podium chances slipped from his grasp in the final few laps when he was caught and passed by Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda), who took third.

Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) won the race by just under two seconds from reigning champion Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha).