Jonathan Rea second in opening World Superbike race at Navarra

The Northern Ireland rider had claimed pole position on his Kawasaki, equalling American Ben Spies’ 2009 record of seven successive pole starts.

Redding shot into the lead but Rea soon found a way past on the opening lap and managed to open a gap of just under half-a-second.

However, Briton Redding, who qualified second fastest on the front row, began to claw back ground and he reeled in the race leader before making a pass into the 185mph first corner at the beginning of lap six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Rea finished as the runner-up in the first World Superbike race at Navarra in notrhern Spain on Saturday.

Redding gradually began to open a gap on the Aruba.it Ducati and he was largely untroubled throughout the remainder of the race, pulling away to win by 2.5 seconds after Rea lost time following two big moments at Turn 9.

Rea finished a clear runner-up to extend his title lead to seven points over Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was a further 3.3 seconds back.

Pata Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu had to fight his way through from the third row after qualifying eighth fastest, but the Turkish contender rode a strong race to secure the final rostrum place and pocket 16 points.

Redding, who made it back to back wins following his victory in race three in the previous round at Most in the Czech Republic, remains third in the standings after the opening race of the seventh round, 45 points behind Rea.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) was also on his own in fourth, with the top six completed by Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team) and Tom Sykes (BMW Motorrad).