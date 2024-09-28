Jonny Campbell clinches Ulster Superbike title at Bishopscourt at penultimate championship round
Campbell finished third in the opening Superbike race on the Magic Bullet Yamaha, when closest rival Ryan Gibson did not make the restart on his BMW after the race was initially red-flagged before being held over a reduced distance of 10 laps.
Jordanstown’s Andy Reid dominated the race on the J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha to win by eight seconds from McAdoo Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy, who pipped Campbell on the line by 0.045s for the runner-up spot.
In the second race, Campbell finished the job by claiming fourth place to wrap up the championship.
McGreevy produced an excellent ride to win by 0.262s from Banbridge man Gibson, with Reid and Campbell close behind as the top four were covered by six tenths of a second at the finish.
Campbell sealed his maiden Ulster Superbike win at the opening round of the championship in March and has won eight times in total on the Yamaha R1.
He went into the weekend with a 51-point advantage over Gibson, whose hopes were all but ended after he was ruled out of the first race.
The final round takes place at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in October.
In the Supersport class, Ballynahinch man McGreevy won the second race after he was involved in a coming together with Campbell in the first race on the last lap as they fought for the lead.
Both riders went down, with Belfast’s Mark Conlin picking up the pieces to win on his Moto Market NRG Ducati.
McGreevy won race two by 6.7s from Conlin, with Christian Elkin completing the top three on the DynoCentre NI Yamha. Campbell was a non-starter on the Magic Bullet Ducati at the Enniskillen Club’s meeting.
