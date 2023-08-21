Manx Grand Prix: Monday's practice schedule cancelled due to low cloud on Mountain
The decision was taken to call off the planned qualifying sessions on Monday afternoon by Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson.
Opening practice on Sunday afternoon was temporarily stopped for an hour after a red-flag incident at Ballagarey, before resuming again.
On Monday, the organisers announced that 33-year-old Gary Vines, from Colchester, had tragically lost his life in the incident.
Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap overall at almost 124mph in the Classic Superbike session on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD.
Tuesday evening's schedule is due to run as planned, with roads closing from 6pm.
