Manx Grand Prix: Monday's practice schedule cancelled due to low cloud on Mountain

Monday’s second practice day at the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man has been cancelled due to low cloud over the Mountain section of the TT course.
By Kyle White
Published 21st Aug 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 18:21 BST

The decision was taken to call off the planned qualifying sessions on Monday afternoon by Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson.

Opening practice on Sunday afternoon was temporarily stopped for an hour after a red-flag incident at Ballagarey, before resuming again.

On Monday, the organisers announced that 33-year-old Gary Vines, from Colchester, had tragically lost his life in the incident.

Monday's practice schedule at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to low cloud on the Mountain. On Sunday, Michael Dunlop topped the times at almost 124mph. (File picture).Monday's practice schedule at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to low cloud on the Mountain. On Sunday, Michael Dunlop topped the times at almost 124mph. (File picture).
Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap overall at almost 124mph in the Classic Superbike session on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD.

Tuesday evening's schedule is due to run as planned, with roads closing from 6pm.

