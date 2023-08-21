The decision was taken to call off the planned qualifying sessions on Monday afternoon by Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson.

Opening practice on Sunday afternoon was temporarily stopped for an hour after a red-flag incident at Ballagarey, before resuming again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, the organisers announced that 33-year-old Gary Vines, from Colchester, had tragically lost his life in the incident.

Monday's practice schedule at the Manx Grand Prix has been cancelled due to low cloud on the Mountain. On Sunday, Michael Dunlop topped the times at almost 124mph. (File picture).

Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap overall at almost 124mph in the Classic Superbike session on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD.

Tuesday evening's schedule is due to run as planned, with roads closing from 6pm.