Manx Grand Prix: Thursday evening qualifying cancelled as rain showers develop around Mountain Course
With further wet weather and increasing winds forecast later on Thursday night, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirmed the session had been called off at 17:55 BST.
Since the opening day of the event on Sunday, a contingency afternoon session on Thursday is the only action that has taken place after bad weather wiped out the schedule on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
A full day of qualifying is scheduled on Friday, with roads set to close at 09:30 BST.
Roads are then due to open briefly at 16:30 BST before closing again at 18:00 BST for a contingency evening session.
The first races of the 2024 meeting are set to take place on Saturday with the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix (13:45 BST) and Junior MGP (15:45 BST) races following qualifying sessions for all classes.
A contingency window has been utilised for Sunday, when the Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix and Lightweight races – both due to have taken place on Friday – are scheduled at 13:30 BST and 15:45 BST.
The festival will draw to a close on Bank Holiday Monday with the feature Senior MGP and Classic Superbike races.
