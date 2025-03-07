Michael Dunlop took the chance for a catch-up with his ‘old mate’ Keanu Reeves as practice and qualifying got underway at the Daytona 200 in Florida.

The record 29-time Isle of Man TT winner struck up a friendship after meeting the Hollywood star and motorcycling fan through their shared interest in the sport.

Dunlop shared a picture on his Facebook page captioned ‘good to catch up with an old mate’.

The Ballymoney man is riding a Milwaukee/MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2 machine at the legendary race in America.

Michael Dunlop and Keanu Reeves chatting at the Daytona 200 in Florida where Dunlop is in action this weekend. (Photo: Michael Dunlop Racing Facebook)

He tested the exotic Italian Supersport bike in Spain in January and is set to make his race debut on the Ducati in Saturday’s race at the Daytona International Speedway on the famous oval-banked course.

In opening qualifying, Dunlop was 15th fastest with a time of 1:52.476.

The 35-year-old finished 11th at the event on his debut in 2021 on a Kawasaki 636.

American Tyler Scott topped the first qualifying session on his Suzuki GSX-R750 by only 0.04s from reigning champion Josh Herrin (Ducati Panigale V2).

Michael Dunlop with the Milwaukee/MD Racing Ducati Panigale at the Daytona 200

Nottingham’s Richard Cooper was fourth fastest on the PHR Performance Triumph 765, half-a-second off the top, while team-mate Peter Hickman was 11th fastest.

Lincoln’s Matt Truelove was sixth with his brother Harry in 14th. The brothers are riding Suzuki GSXR750 machines.