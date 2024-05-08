Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Todd, who won the Superstock 1000 title for Clive Padgett’s Honda squad in 2022, took provisional pole with a time of 4m 20.942s (123.752mph) in warm and sunny conditions around the ‘Triangle’ course on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was just over half a second faster than Dean Harrison, who lapped at 123.476mph on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade, with Michael Dunlop in third on his MD Racing Honda, 2.263s further behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hickman, a former winner in the class at the North West, was next on his PHR Performance BMW M1000RR machine – four seconds outside Todd’s time – with John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) and James Hillier (WTF Racing Honda) finalising the top six.

Davey Todd on the Milwaukee BMW Superstock machine during qualifying at the North West 200 on Wednesday

Adam McLean was seventh (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) ahead of Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW), with Dominic Herbertson making good progress on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW in ninth.