NW200: Davey Todd fastest in Superstock qualifying on Milwaukee BMW from Honda Racing's Dean Harrison
Todd, who won the Superstock 1000 title for Clive Padgett’s Honda squad in 2022, took provisional pole with a time of 4m 20.942s (123.752mph) in warm and sunny conditions around the ‘Triangle’ course on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was just over half a second faster than Dean Harrison, who lapped at 123.476mph on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade, with Michael Dunlop in third on his MD Racing Honda, 2.263s further behind.
Peter Hickman, a former winner in the class at the North West, was next on his PHR Performance BMW M1000RR machine – four seconds outside Todd’s time – with John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) and James Hillier (WTF Racing Honda) finalising the top six.
Adam McLean was seventh (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) ahead of Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW), with Dominic Herbertson making good progress on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW in ninth.
Manxman Conor Cummins rounded out the top ten on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda ahead of team-mate Ian Hutchinson, who missed last season after suffering a stroke while cycling in Spain.
