Glenn Irwin capped a dream week at the North West 200 with victory in the showpiece Superbike race for an unprecedented treble and labelled a memorable week as his ‘greatest achievement’.

Extending his winning streak to 11 in a row, the Hager PBM Ducati rider – who also sealed a hat-trick in the British Superbike round at Oulton Park last weekend – proved too strong for Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) once again, who wasn’t quite able to get close enough to the Ulster rider on the final lap where it mattered to attempt a pass.

"Eleven in a row is cool, but a treble at Oulton Park in the British Superbikes, and a treble here - that's my greatest achievement in racing,” said Irwin.

"I didn't know what I'd do if I won 11 races in a row, I'm quite a strong personality. I said no to the TT, and I'll never, ever be back there, and before the race I was thinking that about here.

Glenn Irwin celebrates with a one-handed burnout after winning the feature NW200 Superbike race for a unique treble

“But I love this event, and if I leave then Mervyn [Whyte, event director] is going to have a headache because half the fans are going to disappear."

However, Irwin added with a laugh: “Nah, I love this place.”

Reflecting on another battle with Todd, Irwin said: “To come and respond to such a great rider like Davey, and Dean [Harrison] is pushing so hard, it hasn't been easy and the guys are riding so hard.

"The bike was jumping out of gear, I'm sure you've seen it a few times. It kept letting Davey get away.

Glenn Irwin clinched a Superbike treble with victory in the headline race at the North West 200 on Saturday

"You can write your own destiny if you put the work in. It can also be negative, like it was to me for a long time. But to anyone listening, never give up and keep believing in your dreams – they come true.”

In a compelling finale, Irwin defended his line into Metropole in Portrush on the last lap and didn’t allow Todd any opportunities on the Coast Road.

The race was effectively over when Irwin held position into Juniper chicane and although they encountered a slower rider on the run up Quarry Hill, Irwin held firm to sew up his third victory.

Dean Harrison finished third on the Honda Racing Superstock machine ahead of Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda).

John McGuinness retired at Ballysally roundabout on lap three with smoke billowing from the rear of his Honda Racing machine.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan an impressive fifth on the Jackson Racing Honda.