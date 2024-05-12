NW200: Glenn Irwin hails 'greatest achievement' after victory in feature race caps unique treble
and live on Freeview channel 276
Extending his winning streak to 11 in a row, the Hager PBM Ducati rider – who also sealed a hat-trick in the British Superbike round at Oulton Park last weekend – proved too strong for Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) once again, who wasn’t quite able to get close enough to the Ulster rider on the final lap where it mattered to attempt a pass.
"Eleven in a row is cool, but a treble at Oulton Park in the British Superbikes, and a treble here - that's my greatest achievement in racing,” said Irwin.
"I didn't know what I'd do if I won 11 races in a row, I'm quite a strong personality. I said no to the TT, and I'll never, ever be back there, and before the race I was thinking that about here.
“But I love this event, and if I leave then Mervyn [Whyte, event director] is going to have a headache because half the fans are going to disappear."
However, Irwin added with a laugh: “Nah, I love this place.”
Reflecting on another battle with Todd, Irwin said: “To come and respond to such a great rider like Davey, and Dean [Harrison] is pushing so hard, it hasn't been easy and the guys are riding so hard.
"The bike was jumping out of gear, I'm sure you've seen it a few times. It kept letting Davey get away.
"You can write your own destiny if you put the work in. It can also be negative, like it was to me for a long time. But to anyone listening, never give up and keep believing in your dreams – they come true.”
In a compelling finale, Irwin defended his line into Metropole in Portrush on the last lap and didn’t allow Todd any opportunities on the Coast Road.
The race was effectively over when Irwin held position into Juniper chicane and although they encountered a slower rider on the run up Quarry Hill, Irwin held firm to sew up his third victory.
Dean Harrison finished third on the Honda Racing Superstock machine ahead of Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda).
John McGuinness retired at Ballysally roundabout on lap three with smoke billowing from the rear of his Honda Racing machine.
Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan an impressive fifth on the Jackson Racing Honda.
Sixth went to Michael Rutter on the Bathams BMW with Craig Neve (Bathams Honda) and Mike Browne (In Competition Aprilia) the top eight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.