NW200: Michael Dunlop ends nine-year drought with sensational Supersport victory on new Ducati
It was Dunlop’s sixth win at the event and his first since 2016, when he won the Superbike race.
Dunlop – riding his new Milwaukee Ducati V2 – timed his move to perfection on the last lap, powering past Richard Cooper’s BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha on the run to Magherabuoy chicane.
The Ballymoney man then broke clear of the chasing group of Cooper, Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison.
There was no catching the 36-year-old, who maintained his advantage over the Coast Road and won by 0.378s from Cooper, with Todd on the rostrum in third.
Dunlop also set a new lap record for the class on the Italian machine in perfect conditions on the north coast at 118.65mph.
Peter Hickman (Trooper/PHR Performance Triumph) was four seconds down on winner Dunlop at the finish in fifth as Jamie Coward (KTS /Macadam Factory Racing Triumph) rounded out the top six.
Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) and Adam McLean (PRA Yamaha) were the first eight.
Alastair Seeley was ninth on the CD Racing by MSS Kawasaki ahead of Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2).
