Honda Racing rider Irwin, who dominated Saturday’s Sprint race at the Kent circuit led from pole before he was passed by FHO Racing BMW’s Hickman, who quickly opened a gap.

However, Irwin later closed the deficit to the leader but was passed by his brother Andrew (SYNETIQ BMW) before he had a chance to make a move on Hickman for the lead.

As tyre wear came into play, Hickman managed to keep his nose in front as the Irwin brothers and Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) disputed second place.

Peter Hickman won the second British Superbike race at Brands Hatch on the FHO Racing BMW on Sunday. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

It was Buchan who came through to take up the chase behind Hickman, with the Irwin brothers slipping back.

McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran was on the move and joined the fight for the final place on the rostrum.

The Australian passed Andrew Irwin to go fourth and also edged ahead of Glenn Irwin briefly, who hit back to reclaim the position on the brakes.

O’Halloran, though, appeared to have more in the tank as they began the final lap but his race was ended abruptly following contact by Andrew Irwin, causing him to crash out unhurt.

FHO Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman secured a hard-fought British Superbike victory at Brands Hatch. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Irwin continued in the race and finished in eighth place, but was later demoted to 17th position after receiving a 20-second ride-through equivalent time penalty for the incident involving O’Halloran at Surtees.

Hickman’s winning advantage over Buchan at the finish was 0.6 seconds as he the FHO Racing BMW team toasted their first victory of the season.

Afterwards, the English rider said he had achieved his goal of winning a Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT and a British Superbike race in the same season.

“I’m just so happy for Faye [Ho, owner FHO Racing Team] because the boys have worked really hard and it’s nice to actually reward them with a race win,” said Hickman, who was second in Saturday’s race behind Irwin.

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) leads Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) and Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) at Brands Hatch. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“It was a full dry race, everyone was on the grid and I’m super, super happy.

“I don’t have many goals in life or in my career, but one of the things I really wanted to do was win a big-bike race at the TT and a British Superbike race in the same year, and we’ve just done it.”

Ulsterman Irwin is now on course to secure second place in the BSB Showdown in Sunday’s final race after Tommy Bridwell was forced to start from pitlane due to an issue with his Oxford Products Ducati before the warm-up lap.

Irwin, who is 18 points clear of Bridewell, said: “It’s another podium which is always good but after winning, I felt like I could win another one today.

“Edge grip was a bit of a problem and the track had some dampness, especially going into the last corner.

“I felt comfortable when I got back to Pete around half-way but then Andrew passed me, and I was third and then fourth. But I had to fight really hard for that.”

