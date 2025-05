Practice week for the Isle of Man TT is scheduled to get underway on Monday, May 26, with a 10-race programme commencing on Saturday, May 31. The schedule for the 2025 event is as follows.

PRACTICE WEEK SCHEDULE

Monday 26 May:

10:00 - All Roads closed

Michael Dunlop is on the brink of a milestone 30th win at the Isle of Man TT this year. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

10:40 - Newcomers Speed Controlled Lap

10:55 - Supersport, Supertwin (1 lap untimed practice)

11:15 - Superbike, Superstock (1 lap untimed practice)

11:40 - Sidecar (1 lap untimed practice)

12:05 - Supersport, Supertwin (1 lap untimed practice)

12:25 - Superbike, Superstock (1 lap untimed practice)

12:40 - Sidecar (1 lap untimed practice)

All roads open by 14:45

Tuesday 27 May:

Qualifying 2

18:00 - All Roads closed

18:30 - Superbike, Superstock

19:20 - Supersport, Supertwin

20:10 - Sidecar

21:30 - Roads re-open no later than

Wednesday 28 May:

Qualifying 3

18:00 - All Roads closed

18:30 - Superbike, Superstock, Supersport

20:10 - Sidecar

21:30 - Roads re-open no later than

Thursday 29 May:

Qualifying 4

18:00 - All Roads closed

18:30 - Superbike, Superstock

19:20 - Supersport, Supertwin

20:10 - Sidecar

21:30 - Roads re-open no later than

Friday 30 May:

Qualifying 5

12:30 - All Roads closed

13:00 - Sidecar

13:45 - Supersport, Supertwin

14:45 - Superbike, Superstock

16:30 - Roads re-open no later than

RACE WEEK SCHEDULE

Saturday 31 May:

10:00 - All Roads closed

10:45 - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps)

14:00 - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Sunday 1 June:

12:30 - All Roads closed

13:30 - RST x D3O Superbike TT Race (6 laps)

Tuesday 3 June:

10:00 - All Roads closed

10:45 - RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)

14:00 - Metzeler Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps)

Wednesday 4 June:

10:00 - All Roads closed

10:45 - Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps)

14:00 - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Friday 6 June:

10:00 - All Roads closed

10:45 - Opul Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)

14:00 - Entire Cover insurance Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Saturday 7 June:

10:00 - All Roads closed