Scott Swann pulled off a last-gasp move to win the final race of the National Superstock 1000 Championship at Brands Hatch as Davey Todd secured the title.

Swann made his move on longtime leader Todd a few corners from the finish and clinched his fifth victory of the season on the Swann Racing Honda to wrap up third in the championship after Luke Mossey and Todd’s chief title rival Joe Talbot crashed out.

It was the perfect end to a memorable season for Swann, who is hoping to secure a move to the British Superbike Championship in 2025.

“After yesterday’s incident, we hadn’t made one mistake all year as a team – mechanically, everything,” said Swann.

Scott Swann won the final National Superstock 1000 race of the season at Brands Hatch on the Swann Racing Honda. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“Yesterday it was just a silly mistake on the grid and I just accepted it, knew I had to start from the back of the grid.

“Starting from pole today I knew I could do it. I passed (Luke) Mossey and I heard the crash, and I looked round and saw the colours of the bike, but in my head I just said, ‘I want to win this race’ and I told myself right until the last lap that I’m not giving up at all without having a go at the win.

“I gave it everything I had and it just proves what a good season we’ve had with such a small team and to get the win in the last one is unbelievable from where I was at a couple of years ago.”

Swann crossed the line 0.117s ahead of Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW), with Tom Ward in third, over three seconds back.

Eglinton’s David Allingham finished fourth on the SMS/Nicholl Oils Racing BMW.

Todd sealed the title by 38 points from Talbot, with Swann 33 points further behind in third.