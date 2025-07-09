Davey Todd is hoping for more of the same as the 70th anniversary Steam Packet Southern 100 reaches a crescendo on Thursday after powering to a double and setting three lap records as racing got under way.

Todd won the Superbike and Supersport races on Wednesday and finished a close runner-up in the Supertwin race at the Billown course.

The 29-year-old was cheered on by his 8TEN Racing team co-owner and team-mate Peter Hickman, who is recovering well from injuries he sustained in a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Todd is the reigning Solo champion at the Billown course and will be the favourite to retain his crown in Thursday’s blue riband race after an impressive performance in the Superbike opener, which he won by 4.5s from Dean Harrison.

Davey Todd was the winner of the Supersport race on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda at the Southern 100 on Wednesday night. (Photo by Stephen Davison)

“That one’s for you, Pete!” Todd said following his Superbike victory.

“It’s really cool to be up here with the team and Pete is here, so it’s nice to start off with a win.

“It’s going pretty well so far and if we can keep tomorrow going the same as today, I’ll be real happy.”

Todd prevailed in a red-hot Supersport race after a battle with Republic of Ireland rider Mike Browne.

On the final lap, Todd set a new lap record at 111.544mph to break away, taking his second victory of this year’s event by 1.256s.

Michael Dunlop was chasing after the leading duo on the Milwaukee Ducati but was forced out with two laps to go.

Todd said: “It’s a shame and I know Michael would’ve been in the mix with us there. I could hear the bike on the first couple of laps – you can hear the thundering Ducati – and I knew he was there or thereabouts for a few laps.

“Then I stopped hearing it and I knew Mike would be in the battle. We fought hard on them last couple of laps.

“I’m just stoked with that and I really enjoyed the battle, and it’s always nice when you can win a race with a battle like that.

“Clive (Padgett) and the team have done a fantastic job with this machine and I’m happy, loving riding it; we’ve got a couple of wins around here now on this machine and it’s awesome to get another one.

“That one meant a lot and I had to work hard for that.”