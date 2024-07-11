Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop edged out Davey Todd on the last lap to win a thrilling Senior race for his 24th victory at the Southern 100 at Billown on Thursday.

It was Dunlop’s second victory of the week on the Isle of Man after he also triumphed in Tuesday’s Senior race on the Hawk Racing Honda.

The Ballymoney man took the lead from second place on the grid as Todd made a flying start on the Milwaukee BMW from eighth place on the middle of the third row.

At Cross Four Ways, Dunlop was ahead of Todd and pole man Jamie Coward (KTS Racing Honda) on the first lap and the Ulster rider held a slight lead of 0.2s as they began the second lap.

Coward was 1.4s further behind in third with Dean Harrison right on his tail in fourth on his Honda Superstock machine.

Irishman Mike Browne retired after the opening lap on the IN Competition Aprilia.

Dunlop was still narrowly ahead on the Hawk Racing Honda after two laps with Todd in hot pursuit, while Harrison had moved through to third past Coward, 2.6s down on Todd in second.

Todd had cut Dunlop’s advantage to 0.152s after a lap of 114.175mph as the pace began to increase around the 4.25-mile course, with Dunlop lapping at 114.102mph.

Harrison was still third, 3.6s back after three laps, followed by Coward, Rob Hodson and Paul Jordan.

Dunlop increased his lead slightly to 0.220s over Todd as they started the fifth lap after recording the fastest lap of the race at 114.774mph.

Going onto the penultimate lap, Dunlop retained a slender margin of 0.106s over Todd, who was lining up a move into Ballakeighan.

He made the move stick and Todd was the new leader when they reached Cross Four Ways, with the Saltburn pulling a gap of 0.376s over Dunlop as they set off on the seventh and last lap.

However, the pendulum swung again with Dunlop back ahead when they arrived at Cross Four Ways and the 29-time TT winner held on to clinch the win by only 0.073s.Harrison was 9.9s adrift in third with the top six completed by Coward, Hodson and Jordan.

Dominic Herbertson retired on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW after the fifth lap.

The earlier Solo Founders Consolation 700cc/1100cc race was red-flagged after one lap following an incident at Great Meadow, with the rider involved reported to be up and walking.

There was also a red flag incident in the opening Sidecar race. It was later confirmed that the driver was uninjured although the passenger involved was taken to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment.