Southern 100: Practice, race schedule, road closing times and event information
The four-day meeting at the Billown course culminates with Championship Day on Thursday, July 10, featuring the Solo and Sidecar Championship races.
A top-class line-up includes leading Isle of Man TT riders Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd and Dean Harrison, while Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe – double winners at the TT in June – head the Sidecar entry with Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley, who have won the Sidecar Championship twice at Billown.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, July 7 (Roads closed 6pm-9:40pm)
Practice:
6:14pm to 6:25pm - All Newcomers sighting laps
6:26pm to 6:40pm - 1100cc Class Red Plates
6:47pm to 7:01pm - Lightweight Class Green Plates
7:29pm to 7:43pm - Supersport 600 White Plates
7:50pm to 8:04pm - Supersport 600 Yellow Plates
8:11pm to 8:25pm - 1100cc Class Red Plates
8:32pm to 8:46pm - Lightweight Class Green Plates
8:53pm to 9:10pm – Sidecar
Tuesday, July 8 (Roads closed 6pm-9:40pm)
Practice:
6:18pm to 6:30pm – Solo Non Qualifiers
6:37pm to 6:49pm - Supersport 600 White Plates
6:56pm to 7:08pm - Supersport 600 Yellow Plates
7:15pm to 7:32pm - Sidecars
Racing:
8:00pm - Race 1: Peel Holdings Senior Race (7 Laps)
8:35pm - Race 2: Mike Kerruish Plumbing & Heating Lightweight Race (6 Laps)
Wednesday, July 9 (Roads closed 6pm-9:40pm)
Racing:
6:25pm - Race 3: Ellan Vannin Fuels Senior Race (7 Laps)
7:05pm - Race 4b: JCK 600cc B Race(7 Laps)
7:40pm - Race 4a: H & H Motorcycles 600cc Race (7 Laps)
8:30pm - Race 5: Ace Hire Sidecar Race (6 Laps)
Thursday, July 10 (Roads closed 9:30am to 12:45pm and 1:30pm to 4:45pm)
Racing (Morning):
9:50am: Race 6b: JCK 600cc B Race (7 Laps)
10:30am: Race 6a: S&S Motors 600cc Race (7 Laps)
11:10am - Race 7: G H Corlett Solo Founders Race (6 Laps)
11:40am - Race 8: Steam Packet Senior Race (7 Laps)
12:15pm - Race A: Station Garage Lightweight Consolation Race (6 Laps)
Racing (Afternoon):
1:50pm - Race 9: Bettridges 600cc Challenge Race (7 Laps)
2:30pm - Race 10: Bushy’s Brewery Lightweight Race (6 Laps)
3:20pm - Race 1: Ellan Vannin Fuels Championship Race (9 Laps)
4pm Race 12: Daryl Blake Construction Sidecar Championship Race (8 Laps)
