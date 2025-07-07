Practice for the 70th anniversary Steam Packet Southern 100 is scheduled to commence on Monday evening, July 7.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-day meeting at the Billown course culminates with Championship Day on Thursday, July 10, featuring the Solo and Sidecar Championship races.

A top-class line-up includes leading Isle of Man TT riders Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd and Dean Harrison, while Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe – double winners at the TT in June – head the Sidecar entry with Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley, who have won the Sidecar Championship twice at Billown.

The schedule is as follows:

Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) and Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) at Castletown Corner in the 2024 Southern 100 Solo Championship Race. (Photo by Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press)

Monday, July 7 (Roads closed 6pm-9:40pm)

Practice:

6:14pm to 6:25pm - All Newcomers sighting laps

6:26pm to 6:40pm - 1100cc Class Red Plates

6:47pm to 7:01pm - Lightweight Class Green Plates

7:29pm to 7:43pm - Supersport 600 White Plates

7:50pm to 8:04pm - Supersport 600 Yellow Plates

8:11pm to 8:25pm - 1100cc Class Red Plates

8:32pm to 8:46pm - Lightweight Class Green Plates

8:53pm to 9:10pm – Sidecar

Tuesday, July 8 (Roads closed 6pm-9:40pm)

Practice:

6:18pm to 6:30pm – Solo Non Qualifiers

6:37pm to 6:49pm - Supersport 600 White Plates

6:56pm to 7:08pm - Supersport 600 Yellow Plates

7:15pm to 7:32pm - Sidecars

Racing:

8:00pm - Race 1: Peel Holdings Senior Race (7 Laps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8:35pm - Race 2: Mike Kerruish Plumbing & Heating Lightweight Race (6 Laps)

Wednesday, July 9 (Roads closed 6pm-9:40pm)

Racing:

6:25pm - Race 3: Ellan Vannin Fuels Senior Race (7 Laps)

7:05pm - Race 4b: JCK 600cc B Race(7 Laps)

7:40pm - Race 4a: H & H Motorcycles 600cc Race (7 Laps)

8:30pm - Race 5: Ace Hire Sidecar Race (6 Laps)

Thursday, July 10 (Roads closed 9:30am to 12:45pm and 1:30pm to 4:45pm)

Racing (Morning):

9:50am: Race 6b: JCK 600cc B Race (7 Laps)

10:30am: Race 6a: S&S Motors 600cc Race (7 Laps)

11:10am - Race 7: G H Corlett Solo Founders Race (6 Laps)

11:40am - Race 8: Steam Packet Senior Race (7 Laps)

12:15pm - Race A: Station Garage Lightweight Consolation Race (6 Laps)

Racing (Afternoon):

1:50pm - Race 9: Bettridges 600cc Challenge Race (7 Laps)

2:30pm - Race 10: Bushy’s Brewery Lightweight Race (6 Laps)

3:20pm - Race 1: Ellan Vannin Fuels Championship Race (9 Laps)