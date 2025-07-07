Southern 100: Practice, race schedule, road closing times and event information

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 16:56 BST
Practice for the 70th anniversary Steam Packet Southern 100 is scheduled to commence on Monday evening, July 7.

The four-day meeting at the Billown course culminates with Championship Day on Thursday, July 10, featuring the Solo and Sidecar Championship races.

A top-class line-up includes leading Isle of Man TT riders Michael Dunlop, Davey Todd and Dean Harrison, while Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe – double winners at the TT in June – head the Sidecar entry with Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley, who have won the Sidecar Championship twice at Billown.

The schedule is as follows:

Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) and Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) at Castletown Corner in the 2024 Southern 100 Solo Championship Race. (Photo by Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) and Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) at Castletown Corner in the 2024 Southern 100 Solo Championship Race. (Photo by Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press)

Monday, July 7 (Roads closed 6pm-9:40pm)

Practice:

6:14pm to 6:25pm - All Newcomers sighting laps

6:26pm to 6:40pm - 1100cc Class Red Plates

6:47pm to 7:01pm - Lightweight Class Green Plates

7:29pm to 7:43pm - Supersport 600 White Plates

7:50pm to 8:04pm - Supersport 600 Yellow Plates

8:11pm to 8:25pm - 1100cc Class Red Plates

8:32pm to 8:46pm - Lightweight Class Green Plates

8:53pm to 9:10pm – Sidecar

Tuesday, July 8 (Roads closed 6pm-9:40pm)

Practice:

6:18pm to 6:30pm – Solo Non Qualifiers

6:37pm to 6:49pm - Supersport 600 White Plates

6:56pm to 7:08pm - Supersport 600 Yellow Plates

7:15pm to 7:32pm - Sidecars

Racing:

8:00pm - Race 1: Peel Holdings Senior Race (7 Laps)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

8:35pm - Race 2: Mike Kerruish Plumbing & Heating Lightweight Race (6 Laps)

Wednesday, July 9 (Roads closed 6pm-9:40pm)

Racing:

6:25pm - Race 3: Ellan Vannin Fuels Senior Race (7 Laps)

7:05pm - Race 4b: JCK 600cc B Race(7 Laps)

7:40pm - Race 4a: H & H Motorcycles 600cc Race (7 Laps)

8:30pm - Race 5: Ace Hire Sidecar Race (6 Laps)

Thursday, July 10 (Roads closed 9:30am to 12:45pm and 1:30pm to 4:45pm)

Racing (Morning):

9:50am: Race 6b: JCK 600cc B Race (7 Laps)

10:30am: Race 6a: S&S Motors 600cc Race (7 Laps)

11:10am - Race 7: G H Corlett Solo Founders Race (6 Laps)

11:40am - Race 8: Steam Packet Senior Race (7 Laps)

12:15pm - Race A: Station Garage Lightweight Consolation Race (6 Laps)

Racing (Afternoon):

1:50pm - Race 9: Bettridges 600cc Challenge Race (7 Laps)

2:30pm - Race 10: Bushy’s Brewery Lightweight Race (6 Laps)

3:20pm - Race 1: Ellan Vannin Fuels Championship Race (9 Laps)

4pm Race 12: Daryl Blake Construction Sidecar Championship Race (8 Laps)

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice