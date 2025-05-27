TT 2025: Conditions 'sketchy' says 23-time winner John McGuinness as untimed practice goes ahead on Tuesday following afternoon rain

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 27th May 2025, 21:55 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 22:13 BST

The first full practice session of the 2025 Isle of Man TT went ahead on Tuesday after wet weather curtailed Monday’s action.

The Newcomers Speed Controlled lap was held on Monday but rain prevented the rest of the competitors from venturing onto the Mountain Course.

More rain was forecast on Tuesday but the weather improved as the day wore on and Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirmed the evening session would go ahead as untimed practice.

The Sidecars went off first after 6:30pm followed by Supertwin/Supersport riders, with Michael Dunlop completing his first TT lap this year on the MD Racing Paton.

John McGuinness on the Honda Racing Fireblade is chased by Peter Hickman (8TEN Racing BMW) at Hillberry during Tuesday evening's practice session at the 2025 Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)John McGuinness on the Honda Racing Fireblade is chased by Peter Hickman (8TEN Racing BMW) at Hillberry during Tuesday evening's practice session at the 2025 Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)
John McGuinness on the Honda Racing Fireblade is chased by Peter Hickman (8TEN Racing BMW) at Hillberry during Tuesday evening's practice session at the 2025 Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The 36-year-old then switched to his Ducati Panigale V2 and managed two laps before going out on his ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike.

Conditions were less than ideal, with riders including John McGuinness and Michael Sweeney describing parts of the Mountain Course as ‘sketchy’.

Honda Racing rider and 23-time TT winner McGuinness said: “I didn’t really enjoy it to be honest, it’s really patchy everywhere.

“It’s tricky and I didn’t enjoy it, but it was good to get some base on the bike and we tried a few different tyres and eliminated a few things.

Michael Dunlop on the Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2 during Isle of Man TT practice on Tuesday. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)Michael Dunlop on the Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2 during Isle of Man TT practice on Tuesday. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)
Michael Dunlop on the Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2 during Isle of Man TT practice on Tuesday. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)

“It was quite hard to see as well but we’ve got some laps in and a four o’clock this afternoon I couldn’t believe we were going to go.

“The conditions were better than I thought they were going to be but still a little bit sketchy, but we got some laps under our belt, sleep on it and we’ll go tomorrow.”

Irishman Sweeney echoed McGuinness’s sentiments.

“It was a little bit sketchy in a lot of places but we just went out for a look around to get a lap under our belts, and we got a lap on all bikes,” Sweeney said.

“We’ve a good bit of changes to make tomorrow, some of the bikes don’t feel good, some of them feel okay, but it’s only the first night still but it’s very sketchy out there, but we got back.

“Physically I feel good, I came in there and not a bead of sweat on me; I know we weren’t going a mad pace but I feel good and hopefully I can feel good after six laps.”

The first qualifying sessions are scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening, with all roads closed around the TT course from 18:00 BST.

