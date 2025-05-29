Thursday’s qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled because of poor weather conditions.

It had been hoped that the second qualifying session of the week would go ahead after an expected improvement in the weather on Thursday afternoon.

However, an update issued by the TT organisers at 16:06 BST said: “The Clerk of the Course has confirmed this evening’s qualifying session has been cancelled due to weather conditions.

“A revised schedule for Friday will be issued shortly.”

An evening contingency qualifying session will be held on Friday in addition to the afternoon session at the Isle of Man TT following weather disruption this week. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

The organisers later confirmed that the contingency session on Friday evening would be utilised in addition to the afternoon session.

All roads around the Mountain Course will be closed by 12:30 BST with a Superbike and Superstock session up first from 13:00 BST followed by Sidecars (14:05 BST) and Supersport and Supertwin (14:55 BST).

Roads will open from 16:30 BST (except Mountain) before closing again from 18:00 BST.

A Superbike and Superstock session will run from 18:30 BST with Supersport/Supertwin at 19:20 BST and a Sidecar session at 20:10 BST.

All roads will be open by 21:30 BST.

On Tuesday, untimed practice was held, with damp patches around the course following rain showers in the morning and afternoon.