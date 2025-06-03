TT 2025: Tuesday afternoon race schedule postponed to evening contingency - Superstock and Supertwin races cut to two laps
Riders completed an inspection lap of the Mountain Course in the morning, with many expressing concern that conditions were unsuitable to begin racing with the first Superstock race at 12:30 BST.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced a revised schedule, with a Sidecar shakedown lap at 13:00 BST, while the opening Supertwin race was brought forward to 14:30 BST and the Superstock race was pencilled in for the evening.
However, with damp patches still prevalent around the course, roads around the TT Course were re-opened, with both the Superstock and Supertwin races now due to take place on Tuesday evening, when all roads are set to close again from 18:00 BST.
Tuesday’s revised schedule is now as follows:
18:00 - All Roads closed
18:30 - RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 [2 Laps]
19:45 - Metzeler Supertwin TT Race 1 [2 Laps]
21:30 - Roads reopen no later than
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.