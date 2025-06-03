TT 2025: Tuesday afternoon race schedule postponed to evening contingency - Superstock and Supertwin races cut to two laps

The second race day at the Isle of Man TT has been delayed until Tuesday evening after overnight rain and gales.

Riders completed an inspection lap of the Mountain Course in the morning, with many expressing concern that conditions were unsuitable to begin racing with the first Superstock race at 12:30 BST.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced a revised schedule, with a Sidecar shakedown lap at 13:00 BST, while the opening Supertwin race was brought forward to 14:30 BST and the Superstock race was pencilled in for the evening.

However, with damp patches still prevalent around the course, roads around the TT Course were re-opened, with both the Superstock and Supertwin races now due to take place on Tuesday evening, when all roads are set to close again from 18:00 BST.

There has been a delay to the Tuesday race schedule at the Isle of Man TT after adverse weather overnight.

Tuesday’s revised schedule is now as follows:

18:00 - All Roads closed

18:30 - RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 [2 Laps]

19:45 - Metzeler Supertwin TT Race 1 [2 Laps]

21:30 - Roads reopen no later than

