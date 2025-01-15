Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two-time Isle of Man TT winner Davey Todd is hoping for “great things” after renewing his ties with the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing team to compete in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

Todd, who joined FHO Racing for 2025 and will ride BMW M1000RR Superbike and Superstock machinery at the big road races, last rode for Clive Padgett’s famous outfit in 2023.

The Saltburn man will have the latest CBR600RR Honda at his disposal for the Supersport races and will switch to an Italian Paton for the Supertwin class.

“I’m super excited to be joining forces with the Padgett’s team again, back with the team I know and love from the last few years when we did some great things together,” said Todd, who clinched his maiden TT success last June in the Superstock race before achieving a dream win in the blue riband Senior finale on the Milwaukee BMW.

Davey Todd on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda Supersport machine at the Isle of Man TT in 2023

“Joining back with them for the Supersport and Supertwin races at the TT is something I’m really, really looking forward to.

“I know that the CBR has improved a little bit more since I last rode it and that the team have improved the bike further themselves, so I’m really excited to getting back out on it whilst the Paton has proven to be the bike to be on recently in the Supertwin class.

“I’m equally excited to be working with some of the team that I would call family from our previous relationship, so I’m really excited to be back with Padgett’s and hopefully we can do some good things together.”

Todd, who will be spearheading the Batley-based team’s first venture into the Supertwin class, rode for Padgett’s between 2019 and 2023, earning his maiden TT rostrum with third in the Superstock race in 2022.

The 29-year-old racked up three more top-six finishes at the TT in 2023 before making the move to Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing squad.

Last year, he finished second and third in the Supersport races on the Powertoolmate Ducati Panigale V2 and sealed a brace of sixths in the Supertwin events on the Dafabet Racing Kawasaki.

Todd will be in action at the North West 200 in May, where he secured a treble last year following a double in the Superstock races and victory in the second Supersport event.

