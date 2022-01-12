Ulster Grand Prix returns at Dundrod for centenary year in 2022

Last held at Dundrod in 2019, the world’s fastest road race makes an eagerly awaited comeback on the calendar from August 16-20.

The 2022 Ulster GP will be run by the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club – organisers of former road racing star Phillip McCallen’s classic bike event, which was held at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down for the first time in 2019.

Today’s announcement comes following confirmation the North West 200 is set to go ahead in May after back-to-back cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Isle of Man TT is also on course for a return in the summer.

The Ulster Grand Prix will return in 2022 after fears over the future of the world's fastest road race.

The Ulster GP ran into financial difficulties under the previous organisers, Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, owing debts in the region of £300,000.

Some riders did not receive their prizemoney in 2019, including Englishman Peter Hickman, who won a record seven races from seven starts and set the first ever 136mph road racing lap around the 7.4-mile course.

The Dundrod club entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with its creditors last year, allowing a reduced amount of the debts owed to be paid back over time.

However, the event can now make a fresh start under new management, and fans and riders alike will be eagerly awaiting the return of ‘Grand Prix’ this August.

A statement from the Revival Club said: “We understand the unique appeal of the UGP to riders and fans alike, and we are delighted to bring racing back to this famous track.

“It’s been a very uncertain time for the sport because of coronavirus and we can’t wait to hear bikes roaring down the ‘Flying Kilo’ again this summer.

“We are indebted to the volunteers at the Ulster Grand Prix for their collaboration and continuing hard work to stage this famous race in its centenary year.”

Further details around race week are expected to be announced soon.

