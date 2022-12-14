The Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) has been working with underwriters after its policy with a previous insurance company was not renewed for next year.

Cover is being sought by the body for trials events, short circuit meetings and road races.

The rising insurance costs for road racing in particular have been an increasing concern for event organisers in recent years, with the procurement of sponsorship and local government funding also posing significant challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five road races are scheduled in Northern Ireland in 2023, including Armoy in July.

Davy McCartney, chairman of the MCUI (UC), says although the organisation is braced for another hike in the cost of insurance cover for 2023, his main concern is whether the anticipated increase will be financially viable.

“We have been working on insurance and we are waiting on our final offer from the underwriters,” McCartney said.

“We expected to receive our final offer (on Tuesday) but for one reason and another, there was a hold-up. But we are expecting this any day now.

“The positive for the Centre is that we did receive offers and there are insurance companies who will come in and provide the necessary cover.

The Cookstown 100 in April will be the opening Irish road race of the season.

“But we are expecting a rise – like everything at present – and we are just hoping that it is a feasible rise that we can manage,” he added.

“We are looking for an overall policy covering trials, short circuits and road racing. The Centre operates a tier payment system, with the costs divided among the clubs.

“Obviously the road racing clubs have the highest payments followed by short circuits and trials.

“Once we have our final offer then we will see where we stand.”

The North West 200 (May 9-13) is Northern Ireland's biggest motorcycle race meeting.

A total of five road races are scheduled in Northern Ireland in 2023, with the Cookstown 100 in County Tyrone and Tandragee 100 in County Armagh taking place in April.

The North West 200 will run from May 9-13, Armoy in County Antrim will go ahead from July 28-29 while the Ulster Grand Prix is pencilled in for August 18-19.

