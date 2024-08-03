WATCH: Motorcycling legend Giacomo Agostini gives aspiring young racers memory of a lifetime at Bishopscourt in Co Down
Motorcycling legend Giacomo Agostini gave aspiring young racers the memory of a lifetime as he presented them with special medals following a demonstration for the Irish Minibike Championship Bam Bam class at Bishopscourt in Co Down.
The Junior series is open to young children aged 6-10 years and serves as the entry point into IMC racing.
Agostini – a 15-time Grand Prix world champion – is the headline guest at the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland, which is taking place this weekend.
He participated in the former Ulster Grand Prix winners’ parade laps and took time out to pose for pictures and sign autographs for fans.
The biggest crowds in years attended the opening day of the festival, which is promoted by former road racer Phillip McCallen.