Local cricket round-up: Templepatrick celebrate maiden Premier League win while Lisburn continue unbeaten start

Templepatrick celebrated their first-ever Premier League victory after Robert Smith’s half-century helped The Cloughan outfit seal an eight-wicket win over Cliftonville Academy on Saturday.

Promoted to the Northern Cricket Union’s top-flight for the first time in their history ahead of the current campaign, Ross Bryans’ men are off the mark in their sixth match following a comfortable triumph over a Cliftonville Academy side that now occupy bottom spot.

Jared Wilson (45*) and Abhishek Raut (31) were the only real sources of Cliftonville Academy resistance as the visitors were dismissed for 130 with Ewan Wilson (3/17) leading from the front for Templepatrick.

Their chase got off to a nervy start when Jack Smyth was caught off the bowling of John Glass, but Smith and Charles Swart (33*) steadied the ship, putting on a second-wicket stand worth 103 before a late flurry from Sandun Weerakkody sealed victory with almost 12 overs to spare.

Templepatrick picked up their maiden Premier League win against Cliftonville Academy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

While Cliftonville Academy have now lost all six of their opening league matches, Lisburn’s perfect start continued with an eight-wicket triumph over North Down at Wallace Park.

Peter Davison (52) top-scored for the visitors as they were dismissed for 146 with Ryan MacBeth (4/36) continuing his fine start to the campaign, bringing his wicket tally to 16 – no player in the NCU’s top-flight has more at this stage.

After the setbacks of losing Jonny Waite and Faiz Fazal, Adam Berry (87*) and captain Neil Whitworth (36*) ensured there would be no further drama as they shared a partnership of 105 to get their side over the line, maintaining a four-point advantage at the summit.

Waringstown remain Lisburn’s closest challengers following their seven-wicket win over CSNI.

Marc Ellison (83) and James West (50) shared an opening stand of 109 for CSNI, but as overs kept reducing due to rain interruptions, the Stormont side finished on 197/5.

Adam Dennison (83) led the way for Waringstown before Morgan Topping (43*) and Ireland international Graham Hume (25*) shared a match-winning partnership of 55 as Greg Thompson’s team chased their revised total of 189.

Elsewhere, Instonians also remain in strong contention and sit third after comprehensively beating Muckamore by 10 wickets at Moylena.

A team effort with the ball – Shane Dadswell, Cian Robertson, Cade Carmichael and Andrew White all collected two scalps apiece – limited the hosts to just 87 all out.

Carmichael, who made his Ireland debut during their recent ODI series against West Indies, made light work of the chase, scoring 62* from 40 deliveries (eight fours, one six) with captain Nikolai Smith (21*) playing a supporting role as Instonians strolled to victory inside 13 overs.

CIYMS’ fine start to the 2025 season continued at Belmont as Jake Egan (62) once again starred for the Belfast club in their six-wicket win over Woodvale.

Another match impacted by weather, Ludwig Kaestner (53) and Finn Restieaux (50) both scored half-centuries as Woodvale posted 159/5 in their 35 overs.