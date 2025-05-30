Muckamore will get their Gallagher Challenge Cup title defence underway this afternoon in a headline clash against reigning Premier League champions Waringstown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moylena outfit, who had only just been promoted back to the Northern Cricket Union’s top-flight, secured competition success for only the second time in club history in 2024 after beating Lisburn at Stormont.

They’ve been handed a difficult second round encounter with Greg Thompson’s Villagers – a side who won the Challenge Cup in 2023 and have triumphed 27 times in total, a number only North Down (32) can trump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Challenge Cup, which is the NCU’s most prestigious cup competition, will have added focus for Waringstown after their Irish Senior Cup exit to Donemana earlier this month and they’ve also started the league campaign in fine fashion, winning three of their opening four matches.

Muckamore celebrate winning the Challenge Cup last season. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Both teams have batsmen in fine form – Jason van der Merwe has scored 258 runs in the Premier League this term while Adam Dennison and Ireland international James McCollum have already registered impressive centuries for Waringstown.

There will also be significant attention on a showdown between CSNI and Instonians – two teams that have enjoyed Challenge Cup success in recent years.

Since 2010, CSNI have reached five finals, including winning the competition twice, while Inst have also been in five showpiece deciders with their last triumph coming in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instonians are considered amongst the favourites for silverware success on all fronts this season after making an unbeaten start in the Premier League and have also sealed Irish Senior Cup progression.

Shane Dadswell is one of the NCU’s form players – he has scored 337 league runs, including smashing 182 in a record-breaking innings against Muckamore earlier this month, while Ireland international Neil Rock has struck 326.

Marc Ellison has been in fine form for the hosts, hitting a century against North Down earlier this month.

Another thrilling all-Premier League clash sees Lisburn host CIYMS tomorrow, pitting last year’s finalists against a CI side that won the Challenge Cup three consecutive times between 2019 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Instonians, Lisburn are the only other unbeaten side in the Premier League at this stage and sit top of the pile with Faiz Fazal (271 runs) once again impressing while Ryan MacBeth (12 wickets) has led from the front with the ball.

Winter recruit Jake Egan has shone since joining CI from Carrickfergus and overseas professional Hermann Rolfes has also made a fine start to life in the NCU, hitting his maiden century against Muckamore earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Premier League newcomers Templepatrick will host Cliftonville Academy while North Down welcome Bangor to The Green as they look to challenge for major honours once again.

Ballymena will have to find a way of stopping the Premier League’s top run-scorer, Ruhan Pretorius, if they want to pull off an upset against Woodvale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two all-Section One ties presents a significant opportunity for second-tier teams with Cregagh hosting Carrick while Armagh make the short trip to face Donacloney Mill.