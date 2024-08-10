Stephanie Meadow wraps up 'my favourite' Olympic Games as Daniel Wiffen gets special honour
Jordanstown’s Meadow finished the women’s individual golf in 39th place overall but with her best round of the tournament.
Meadow followed up her 72 on Friday with a two-under-par round of 70 across the final round at Le Golf National.
Bolstered by five birdies, Team Ireland’s Meadow finished on six-over overall.
“It was solid today and I didn’t give it up,” said the 32-year-old. “It’s been a long four days after starting at six-over so I’m proud of myself I kept going and I got some cheers today from the Irish fans, which was great.
"It’s nice to finish on a positive no matter what.”
Reflecting overall, Meadow said: “It’s been fantastic, every Olympics has been amazing but I will say this has probably been my favourite.
"My husband is here, the team is here, and this is my third one with Leona (Maguire), she is one of my best friends and it’s pretty cool to share that with everyone close to me.
"And being the first group on the first day is something I’ll never forget.”
Magheralin’s Wiffen has been selected for the Olympic Games closing ceremony as a Team Ireland flagbearer.
Swimmer Wiffen will return home having won gold and bronze medals in Paris across, respectively, the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle finals.
He also took part in his first open-water event on Friday during the marathon 10km swim.
Wiffen said he was “so happy” at the honour and described the role of Team Ireland flagbearer as both “a great privilege” and “dream come true for me”.
The closing ceremony is set to start at 8 o’clock (UK time) on Sunday in the 80,000-seater Stade de France.
In Paris, Wiffen became the first individual athlete from Northern Ireland to win summer Olympics gold since Lady Mary Peters’ 1972 success.
Prior to France, Northern Ireland’s only other gold medals had been won in 1988 by Stephen Martin and Jimmy Kirkwood.
However, Jack McMillan (Team GB, gold), Hannah Scott (Team GB, gold) and Rhys McClenaghan (Team Ireland, gold) each added to the Northern Ireland top tally alongside Wiffen.
Rebecca Shorten (Team GB, silver) and Philip Doyle (Team Ireland, bronze) also finished with medals for Northern Ireland-born athletes on top of Wiffen’s bronze.
