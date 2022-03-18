Armagh open defence of Ulster Senior Cup against Ballynahinch

Armagh coach Chris Parker.

Full-back Shea O’Brien’s try in injury time completed a hat-trick of cup successes for Armagh in the 38-34 victory.

“It’s an awful long time ago but I suppose we are still defending champions and we’re looking to put our best foot forward at the weekend to keep it that way,” said Armagh coach Chris Parker.

Parker is hoping the game at the Palace Grounds is as good as the decider two years ago.

“It was an advertisement of club rugby and the province. If we do come out on the right side hopefully we don’t leave it to the last minute this afternoon.

“They are always good games between Hinch and ourselves, there are a lot of connections been the two clubs which adds a lot of fun and a lot of spice between the sides and I’m hopeful with the way the forecast is Saturday will be a fairly open game with plenty of tries.”

Armagh beat St Mary’s last time out in the All Ireland League but have struggled to put winning runs together this season.

“That has been our biggest issue all year is struggling to string a couple of wins together back to back,” Parker said.

“We’d maybe get one or two then slip up again. If we just look after ourselves and try and get a run of games going we’ll see where we end up.”

Kyle Faloon and James Hanna are back in contention for selection.

Queen’s have won the cup a record 23 times. The students are keen to get their hands on the trophy again, but team manager Chris Moore admits it’s a balancing act as Derek Suffern’s charges are fighting to be promoted to AIL Division 1B.

Queen’s host Malone at the Dub in the last eight.

“We haven’t done so well in the Senior Cup in the last few years and the boys are keen to get a wee bit of silverware after losing out to Ballynahinch in the Ulster senior league,” stated Moore.

“We have a home draw against Malone who beat us earlier in the season in the Ulster Senior League so we’ll want to try and right that wrong and we want to get some domestic silverware.

“It is a bit of a balancing act to rest players. We’ll be as strong as we can be but won’t risk players carrying knocks, but we have got good depth.”