There were big wins for both Ulster clubs in Division 1A.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballynahinch prevailed in an 11-try thriller against St Mary’s while City of Armagh registered their first victory of the campaign, edging Garryowen 13-7 in Limerick.

The 36-33 win for Hinch at Ballymacarn Park lifts Adam Craig’s side up to sixth in a congested table.

After conceding an early try to the Dubliners, Hinch had their bonus point wrapped up after 27 minutes.

Ballynahinch's Ethan Graham (right) had a productive game on Saturday against St Mary's

Centre’s Mark Best and George Pringle grabbed a try each before winger Ethan Graham crossed twice with full-back Conor Rankin adding two conversions.

Ulster winger Aaron Sexton’s converted try stretched Hinch’s lead at the interval to 31-7.

Mary’s went over two minutes after the restart, but Hinch replied immediately with a try form hooker Clayton Milligan.

The visitors scored another three unanswered tries to close the gap to three points, but Hinch held on to claim the maximum points.

Armagh’s win lifts them off the foot of the table.

In a game badly affected by the weather, Armagh went into the interval with a 6-0 lead courtesy of two penalties from full-back Kyle Faloon.

Scrum-half Lewis Finlay got the game’s only try on the hour mark which Faloon converted.

Kelvin Langan kicked two late penalties for Garryowen.

Queen’s suffered a second consecutive heavy loss in Division 1B.

Following last week’s 64-21 reversal at Naas, Queen’s lost the battle of the students 50-14 against UCC at the Dub.

A poor start from Queen’s allowed the Cork side build up an early 21-0 lead.

Prop Flynn Longstaff got a try for Queen’s, Michael McDonald converted, and the Ulster scrum-half scored a great solo try on his debut for the Belfast students, which he converted before UCC scored 29 unanswered points.

Instonians are one of four clubs with a maximum 15 points from their opening there games at the top of Division 2A.

Paul Pritchard’s side needed a penalty from out-half Josh Eagleson right at the death to beat Greystones 29-28.

Bradley McNamara, Mark Keane and Andy McGrath had crossed for the visitors, but they trailed 28-19 going into the closing stages.

Hooker Neil Saulters’ converted try made it a two-point game before Eagleson landed the decisive kick.

Ballymena picked up their first point of the season in a 24-17 home loss against Barnhall, Banbridge went down 13-12 at Old Crescent.

Three of the four Ulster clubs in Division 2B tasted defeat.

Clogher Valley moved up to fifth after a 22-21 win at Galwegians.

Dungannon slipped to fourth after their first defeat of the campaign, going down 22-21 at Stevenson Park.

Malone lost 35-14 at Gibson Parker to table-topping Wanderers, Rainey picked up a losing bonus point in a 17-15 defeat at UL Bohs.

Belfast Harlequins are joint top of Division 2C after winning a low-scoring encounter away at Bruff.

There was no score in the first half but Quins won it with a Joel Dundas try which David Armstrong converted.