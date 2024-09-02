City of Armagh head coach Chris Parker. PIC: City of Armagh RFC

City of Armagh inflicted a first home defeat on Instonians in four years and all but mathematically clinched Ulster Premiership Division 1 Group B after a 53-12 win at Shaw’s Bridge.

Chris Parker’s side only need a losing bonus point at home to Banbridge on Saturday to guarantee their place in the play-off final for the Stevenson Shield against either Malone or Dungannon, who meet at Gibson Park to decide the winner of Group A.

Parker was naturally delighted with the result and performance as his side out scored Inst by nine tries to two.

“I’m very pleased, we knew this was a huge task, it was the next one on our journey that we had mapped out every week of getting better,” stated the Armagh coach. “It was one that we knew would need a big effort but the boys stepped up massively and credit to them.

"In that starting pack six of them are under the age of 22.

"It is really good that those lads are stepping up and making decisions and are making it very difficult for us as coaches going forward.

“The forwards did a lot of the dirty work at times and had to carry into a few brick walls for us.

"Set piece is continuing to develop and we are working hard a that and there were some improvements.

“I thought the backs were quite clinical when they got the ball at times and that was certainly very pleasing.”

Banbridge have lost both games but with it being Armagh’s last hit out before the All Ireland League, Parker wants another strong showing from his team.

He stated: “Boys know that they are fighting for places at the minute and there will be a bit more rotation on Saturday and guys will get opportunities.

"But we want to keep this momentum building going into September 21.

“The lads know it’s a long year and you use 36/37-plus bodies in the All Ireland League season and I think we have really developed that competition throughout pre-season.

"And some of the younger lads from the 2s are really pushing on to be in the firsts.

"And that competition is really driving a lot of what we are trying to do and it is good that we have those options.

“It is another big training week and the challenge is to turn up on Tuesday night and try to be better than what we were on Saturday.”

Lock John Glasgow, out half Rocky Olsen and replacement prop Kristoffer McKenize got first half tries for the visitors - sandwiched between a Andy McGrath score and a penalty try for Inst - to leave Armagh leading 15-12 at the break.

Parker’s side scored 38 unanswered second half points as man-of-the-match Glasgow sealed the bonus point with his second try and there were touch downs for Evan Crummie, Andy Willis, Sam Cunningham, Matthew Hooks and Naill Carville, with Kyle Faloon adding four conversions.

Rainey beat Banbridge 33-21 at Rifle Park.

Dungannon and Malone both have a maximum 10 points after two games in Group A, Gannon beat Queen’s 46-14 at Stevenson Park while Malone enjoyed a last gasp 39-36 win at Ballynahinch.