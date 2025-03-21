​Instonians need just a win at home against Greystones to clinch the Division 2A title and seal a fourth consecutive promotion.

Paul Pritchard’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the table with three games remaining, however the coach just wants his side to go out and put on a performance and not worry about the permutations.

“Our focus is just on winning the game, all we want to do is win – that is in our DNA and if there is a party afterwards so be it,” Pritchard said.

“What I have been saying to the guys and we truly believe is, we just want to go out and be the best that we can be. What I said to the lads is there are 15 points available and we want to take 15, and if we do that we know we will be in 1B next season.

Instonians are on the brink of winning the AIL Division 2A title. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“We’re just focusing on being the best that we can be and just keep doing what we do and enjoy it, and I hope that is the feeling among everyone; I sense that is the case and I hope that is the way it will always be.”

Greystones are pushing for the play-off places and Pritchard expects another tough battle.

He said: “It was the same as Navan a couple of weeks ago. We went down there knowing it was a team fighting for their lives trying to stay out of the relegation play-offs.

“Greystones are in the same boat, they need to get points and that makes it a really interesting game and they are good side.

“After we played them at the start of the year, we knew that they would be up there, we know the quality they have and after watching their games, we know they are a good team and they have got a lot to play for, but so do we.”

Pritchard paid tribute to the players who are on the cusp of taking Inst from junior rugby to the second tier of the All Ireland League.

“A lot of it is player-led, we don’t need to preach to the guys all the time. This is a bunch of guys that want to play rugby together and want to win and they are an absolute joy to coach.

“Their drive hasn’t changed this week, they just want to get out there and play the best rugby that they can and we have some real quality club players in our squad.

“David Whitten got to play Irish Clubs which was great to see him get that recognition, guys like Bradley McNamara – who in my opinion could be contracted – they are that good.

“The higher up the leagues we get the better it is for us to showcase these players and ultimately what we would like is for those guys to have pathways into professional contracts,” he added.

“If we can get up a couple of leagues they will be in that window and that is what we have always wanted to do, and it is about keeping everyone ticking along nicely and doing the best we can.”

Inst have a clean bill of health going into the game.

Banbridge host Old Crescent, while Ballymena travel to Barnhall.

In 2B Dungannon host Sligo, Rainey welcome UL Boh’s, Clogher Valley face Galwegians and Malone travel to Wanderers.

In 2C it’s third against first at the Cloughan as Ballyclare host Midleton.