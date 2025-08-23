Ireland’s World Cup squad have offered their support to team-mate Shannon Ikahihifo after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trailfinders second-row Ikahihifo, who has three Irish caps, was part of the pre-tournament training group but did not make the final squad.

On Friday the 30-year-old posted news of her condition on Instagram, writing: “Crazy to think that one day you can be running around on the rugby pitch feeling completely fine, then five days later you’re sitting in a hospital room being told you have cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Still a little in shock if I’m honest, but I’m so blessed to have the most amazing husband, family, and friends that always carry when things start to feel a bit heavy.

​Ireland players during a Women's Rugby World Cup team welcome ceremony in Northampton. (Photo by John Walton/PA Wire)

“Fair to say she’s been a pretty tough few weeks. But lucky we’re tougher.”

Ireland’s co-captain Edel McMahon, who speaking ahead of her side’s opening match against Japan on Sunday, praised Ikahihifo’s honesty as she shared the team’s backing.

“We found out as a group a little bit earlier than everyone else heard, but we respected Shannon’s space that she wanted to deal with this herself and even get to terms with what the news is,” she told reporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A credit to her to be so brave to come out. It would be very easy to fall into the background and not say anything and not raise awareness herself.

“The full group are here to support her and we’re all thinking of her. But at the same time, she’s so selfless in that she didn’t want to distract from rugby itself and all of the good work that’s going on for World Rugby and this campaign.

“The squad are definitely thinking of her and we’re here to support her whatever that looks like.”

​Ireland will have co-captain McMahon back in the side for their World Cup opener in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel features four Ulster players and Ballymena-born Neve Jones, now on the books at Gloucester Hartpury.

Ulster’s Claire Boles, Brittany Hogan, Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite join Jones on the list of forwards.

Exeter flanker McMahon, 31, missed the last two warm-up matches with a knee problem, but returns in one of four changes to the side which started the 47-26 defeat to Canada in Belfast.

Ruth Campbell comes into the second row, while Tuite will switch out to the flank. Jones also starts, with McGrath a replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has brought in Eve Higgins at centre and Amee-Leigh Costigan on the wing. Hogan stays in at number eight.

There is plenty of strength in depth on the bench, which includes hooker Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, who is at her second World Cup, and former England prop Ellena Perry - with Emily Lane, Enya Breen and Anna McGann providing cover across the back-line.

However, Ireland are without Aoife Wafer - the 2025 Women's Six Nations Player of the Tournament - as she continues to work on rehabilitation from knee surgery, but is expected to be involved at some stage.