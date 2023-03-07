News you can trust since 1737
Johnny Sexton expected to return for Ireland’s clash against Scotland

Johnny Sexton is among several big names expected to return for Ireland’s title clash against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday.

By PA Sport Staff
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Sexton has been included in a 37-man training squad for the penultimate round of the Championship as Andy Farrell’s men step up their push for the Grand Slam.

The 37-year-old fly-half is expected to come in for Ross Byrne, who started the 34-20 victory over Italy, after struggling with a groin injury.

Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw are also present following spells out injured.

Johnny Sexton is expected to return for Ireland in their Six Nations clash against Scotland.
