Former Ulster player Stephen Ferris on duty as a Premier Sports pundit. (Photo by Premier Sports)

Stephen Ferris believes statistics will count for nothing when Ulster take the pitch at the Aviva Stadium to face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final.

​Ulster have lost their last eight knockout games against Leinster and have only won three times in the last 25 years in Dublin.

Ulster have scored the fewest tries of the eight sides in the quarter-finals during the regular URC season, finished bottom of the table in defenders beaten, 12th in metres gained and 11th in line breaks – while on the defensive side, finished 15th in turnovers won.

But ​Ulster legend Ferris, now a pundit on Premier Sports, feels the province has turned the corner under head coach Richie Murphy.

“The turnover thing has been a huge problem all season, you look at the defence...Ulster are quite happy to defend for long periods and if you don’t score early against Ulster you have to work a long time to get over that try line, they make teams work so hard,” said Ferris on behalf of Premier Sports. “I think if you look at the stats from the last three or four games they might tell you a different story of those line breaks and those metres made and maybe turnovers as well.

“Ulster are just playing so much better, it is as simple as that and stats go out the window when it comes to a knockout game.

"Ulster have a couple of players that can turn it on in a big game and they might be a thorn in Leinster’s side.

“Ulster will maybe be relishing that everybody will be writing them off and the stats are backing that up as well.

"But I’m sure it will be addressed this week in the game plan and what they need to do to achieve a win and they will go after them for sure.”

Ulster have met Leinster three times at the Aviva Stadium, losing two European knockout games and a domestic league final.

“I think the jeopardy at this moment in time is that everybody’s opinion has changed because of maybe two results over the last couple of weeks regarding Leinster,” said Ferris. “And our opinion has changed massively in Ulster over the last three or four weeks.

"Just because of a couple of results they have had.”

He added: “Six weeks ago, I would have said Leinster would win by 30 or 40 points and it didn’t matter what teams would have played...if Leinster picked their first choice or second choice I still would have thought that.

“There is jeopardy now, there is a question over Leinster’s mentality, there is a question can they close big games out...the wait for a trophy goes on, the longer it goes on the more pressure goes with that and more expectation.

“Leinster are the benchmark every single season but every team in this competition loves to beat them ...why? Because they are the best.

“What is going to be different this time? I think it is where both teams are at the minute.

“The positivity, the energy that these young Ulster guys are bringing, the fans are back on board, everybody is speaking in a good way about Ulster rugby at the minute, where three months ago it was doom and gloom.

"Ulster...the fourth best province, they were rubbish, they had no young guys coming through - the list was endless but with a couple of results and these young guys playing very well it has changed the whole way people are viewing Ulster rugby at the minute.

“So, what’s difference this time around? I think right now, currently at this minute, it is where both teams are, what their headspace is like and what their mentality is.”

