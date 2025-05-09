Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ulster’s hopes of making the United Rugby Championship play-offs are all but mathematically over after a 38-20 defeat to Munster at Thomond Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Murphy’s men failed for a second consecutive game to score any points in the second half as they left Limerick empty-handed despite scoring 20 points in the opening 40 minutes.

Ulster were outscored by six tries to two and the result means the Kingspan Stadium club would need an unlikely chain of results over the remainder of the weekend to keep their top-eight hopes alive for the final game of the season in Edinburgh next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Ulster look likely to miss out on playing in the Champions Cup for the first time in their history.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Ulster broke the deadlock on six minutes as they went to their tried-and-tested driving maul.

They kicked a penalty to the corner, from the lineout the forwards surged for the line.

Munster were able to sack it but Ulster retained possession, worked the ball through a few phases before captain Iain Henderson – in his first game for four months – put Stuart McCloskey over for a try which Jack Murphy converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munster hit back on 13 minutes, they also went to the corner from a penalty, the forwards set up a maul.

Peter O’Mahony and Stephen Archer - both playing in their last home inter-pro – carried close to the Ulster line before prop Michael Milne barged over from close range but Jack Crowley couldn’t convert.

Ulster prop Scott Wilson was yellow-carded on 15 minutes for a shoulder-to-head tackle on Gavin Coombes.

Murphy was on target with a penalty two minutes later to extend Ulster’s lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munster made their numerical advantage count on 23 minutes as winger Calvin Nash made a break into the Ulster ‘22’, the home side moved the ball quickly from west to east, O’Mahony popped up on the wing then side-stepped two defenders before popping the ball to centre Tom O’Farrell to cross for an unconverted try.

Ulster hit back instantly.

Munster tried to run the ball out of defence, Ulster turned the ball over, Henderson threw a pass to the winger and Jude Postlewaite powered over in the corner, with Murphy converting.

Murphy was charged down a minute later in his own ‘22’ by Tadgh Beirne and the Munster captain gathered the loose ball to score a try with Crowley converting.

Munster wrapped up their try bonus point as hooker Niall Scannell touched down from the back of a driving maul which Crowley converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster cut Munster’s lead to 24-20 at the break as Murphy landed a penalty with the last kick of the first half.

McCloskey got sin-binned on 53 minutes for deliberately killing the ball at a ruck in his own ‘22’.

Munster managed to profit immediately as they kicked the penalty to the corner. Ulster sacked the maul but the ball was quickly recycled and Farrell went through the gap vacated by McCloskey to bag his second try with Crowley converting.

O’Mahony raised the roof as he scored Munster’s sixth try on 58 minutes. The flanker out-jumped Nathan Doak to catch Crowley’s crossfield kick and dot down then the out half added the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munster replacement prop Josh Wycherley was yellow-carded on 68 minutes but Ulster couldn’t take advantage.

MUNSTER: T Abrahams; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, D Kilgallen; J Crowley, C Casey; M Milne, N Scannell, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne (captain); P O’Mahony, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: L Barron for Scannell 55 mins, J Wycherley for Milne 55 mins, J Ryan for Archer 63 mins, F Wycherley for O’Mahony 60 mins, T Ahern for Kleyn 48 mins, C Murray for Casey 66 mins, S O’Brien for Beirne 77 mins, A Kendellen for Hodnett 55 mins

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Postlethwaite, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Murphy, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, S Wilson; I Henderson (captain), C Izuchukwu; Matty Rea, N Timoney, J McNabney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: T Stewart for Herring 60 mins, C Reid for Warwick 50 mins, T O’Toole for Wilson 53 mins, A O’Connor for Henderson 60 mins, D McCann for Rea 48 mins, D Shanahan for Doak 63 mins, S Moore for McCloskey 68 mins, W Kok for Baloucoune 60 mins