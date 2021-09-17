Ulster’s Jordi Murphy wary of formidable Leinster challenge

Leo Cullen’s side have won the last four Pro14 titles and beat Ulster home and away last season.

Flanker Jordi Murphy won three Pro rugby titles with Leinster and the European Cup before moving to Belfast and he believes the key to success for Ulster this season will be playing from the first whistle to the last.

“To put in those prefect 80-minute performances against Leinster you just don’t have to match them physically, you have to have the same motor or if not better,” said Murphy.

Ulster's Jordi Murphy. Photo by John Dickson / Dicksondigital

“We have probably been second best in that for the last couple of seasons we have been there or thereabouts, but over an 80-minute span that was maybe one thing that was letting us down a bit.”

Last year was another season of what might have been for Ulster, the side won 14 out of 16 games in the Pro14 but missed out on playoff rugby and were eliminated in the European Challenge Cup semi-final at Leicester after holding a half-time lead.

“The way we as a group fell short was very disappointing, to switch off in a game when you feel like you’re in control, you just can’t do that against top teams in Europe,” Murphy continued.

“That’s what we did in Leicester and we paid the price.

“To know you weren’t in with a chance of playing in a league final either was very disappointing, but it was one of those things and is in the past now.

“We’ve obviously got to learn but we don’t always have to look back, we look forward and I think going forward we have to learn the lessons from those types of games, but just knowing that you have to put in 80-minute performances in these big games and especially the knockouts.

“One of the things we’ve been doing pre-season is that if Plan A isn’t working, if Plan B isn’t working, maybe have a Plan C or someone needs to put their hand up and say, ‘right something needs to change for us to move forward’.

“I think, myself included, a couple of the senior guys just didn’t do that last year against Leicester away.”

Murphy is looking forward to playing with Duane Vermeulen instead of against him.

“It’s great, a brilliant addition for us, he’s a world class player and his CV speaks for itself - a World Cup winner too,” he said.

“He has really made his mark so to be able to get someone with those talents is really exciting for us.

“It’s going to be great, not just on the pitch but off the pitch with all his experience.

“He makes his mark wherever he goes and I’m sure he will (when he arrives here).

“It’s just really exciting to have him on board.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him when he’s finished up with South Africa,” Murphy added.

“He is one of those relentless ball-carriers, just really strong in the carry and really quick over the ball.”